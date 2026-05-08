Greenberg Traurig Represents Enter in $100M Series B, Creating Latin America's First AI Unicorn

SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Enter, a Brazil-based artificial intelligence legal technology company, in connection with its Series B financing round. The financing raised more than $100 million and valued Enter at approximately $1.2 billion, making Enter the first AI unicorn in Latin America, according to the company press release.

The financing was led by Founders Fund, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Kaszek, Atlantico, and ONEVC.

Founded in 2023, Enter is the AI litigator for large companies such as Airbnb, Nubank, Mercado Libre, Latam Airlines and 40+ other enterprises. Every legal task in a litigation workflow — from evidence discovery to drafting an answer to negotiating a settlement — is autonomously performed by Enter's AI agents before being shared for expert review by a lawyer in the Enter network.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team advising Enter in this transaction was led by Salt Lake City Corporate and Latin America practice Shareholder Matthew Squires and New York and São Paulo Corporate Associate Maurice Guttmann.

The team included L. Frank Cordero, Tax shareholder in the Miami office, Agata Jacqueline Paramesvari, New York Corporate associate, and Nathalya Zara, Fort Lauderdale Corporate Law Clerk/J.D.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP