Greenberg Traurig Adds Former Commerce Official Joe Bartlett to Washington, D.C., Office

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP made another key hire in its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of Joe Bartlett, who served as Deputy Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). Bartlett, who joins as a Senior Director, will be part of the firm's Government Law & Policy, International Trade, National Security, and Defense, Aviation & Space practices.

Bartlett leverages more than a decade of experience through a wide-ranging career in Commerce, several U.S. House of Representatives offices and committees, and the private sector, giving him a comprehensive view of issues affecting the defense, international trade, technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, manufacturing, and emerging technology sectors from inside and outside the government. He's established deep credibility with officials throughout the Administration and Congress, allowing Bartlett to counsel clients operating at the intersection of trade and national security by advising them on tariffs, export controls, trade policy, industrial and supply chain matters, and national security issues.

"As we continue to strategically expand our capabilities in Washington, D.C., across government policy, regulatory, litigation, lobbying, and transactional disciplines, we have been able to attract exceptional talent with deep experience at the highest levels of government and industry," said Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office. "Joe's unique background further strengthens our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex challenges that combine business, policy, and national security concerns. His addition reflects both the strength of our Washington platform and our continued commitment to investing in the people and capabilities that matter most to our clients."

Barlett's arrival comes amid a string of high-profile additions to Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office, including former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Assistant Administrator Christopher J. Senn, who joined the firm's Government Law & Policy Practice in June. Two months earlier, the firm added a six-member team that further bolstered the firm's lobbying capabilities, including Shareholder Christopher DeLacy, co-chair of the Federal Government Law & Policy Practice, Shareholder Daniel Sennott, co-chair of the National Security Group, Shareholder Joel E. Roberson and Senior Director Matthew P. Satterley in the Government Law & Policy Practice, and Senior Director Misha Lehrer and Assistant Director James K. Hickey in the National Security Group. In January, the office also expanded its National Security Group with Shareholder E. Patrick Gilman, who co-chairs the group, Shareholder Neal Higgins, and Of Counsel Joshua W. Johnson.

"By combining the capabilities of our lawyers in different practices and taking advantage of Greenberg Traurig's strategy of firmwide collaboration, we have created an all-in-one D.C. platform to guide our clients through the often-opaque world of government regulation and international trade," DeLacy and Sennott said in a joint statement. "Given his experience in key positions in Congress, the Administration, and the private sector, Joe is a marquee addition to our growing group who will serve as a guide for our clients, and our colleagues, across a wide range of issues. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Bartlett held progressively senior roles on the House Armed Services Committee and in member offices, focused on defense, intelligence, foreign affairs, and trade policy. He then worked for a leading American autonomous drone manufacturer, giving him firsthand understanding of how technology companies navigate federal policy and government procurement frameworks. Bartlett earned a master's degree in Defense and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College.

In 2025, he joined the administration as Director of Legislative Affairs for BIS, giving him insight into how export control policy is shaped through the interplay of executive action and congressional oversight. He was then promoted to Deputy Under Secretary of the Bureau, where he oversaw policy and operations related to U.S. export control regulations, trade in dual-use technologies, and various industrial base policies.

Bartlett said his experience has shown him how the government handles strategic trade issues related to everything from steel and critical minerals to semiconductors and other critical technologies. He decided to join Greenberg Traurig because the firm has the resources and expertise to handle that full range of matters and the global reach to follow his clients wherever their work takes them.

"There has been a fundamental reordering of global trade across virtually every industry, and clients need to understand what that means for them," Bartlett said. "All industries, and technology companies especially, are adapting every day to better understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the changing political environment and we are well positioned to help them navigate these changes. I'm excited to get started."

With this addition, Greenberg Traurig has welcomed more than 20 shareholders, of counsel, and senior policy professionals to its Washington, D.C., office since the start of 2025, reflecting one of the most sustained periods of strategic growth in the office's history. Those arrivals include Environmental Shareholder Stacey Bosshardt and Of Counsel Edward Roggenkamp; Financial Regulatory & Compliance Shareholder Ryan Hayden; Gaming Shareholder Rajat R. Shah; International Trade Shareholder Luciano Racco; Space & Satellite Shareholder Dr. Michael C. Mineiro; Technology, Media & Telecommunications Shareholder Kathryne C. Dickerson; State Attorneys General Practice Shareholders Douglas Gansler and Stephen Ruckman; State & Local Tax Shareholder John Ormonde; and Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder Adam Gendelman, among others.

Bartlett is not admitted to the practice of law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP