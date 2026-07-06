Greenberg Traurig Represents Europastry in Agreement to Acquire Highland Baking Company

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised Europastry, a global leader in the frozen bakery sector, in its agreement to acquire Highland Baking Company, a family-owned U.S. producer of premium breads for the foodservice channel.

The acquisition will accelerate Europastry's global reach in North America's bakery sector. The transaction is expected to create a global bakery powerhouse, combining two bakery businesses with complementary capabilities and products, according to the company press release.

Following the acquisition, Europastry's annual revenue is expected to exceed $2.3 billion globally. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary team representing Europastry was led by Antonio Peña, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice, and Miami Corporate Shareholder Henry R. Roque.

The team also included Environmental Shareholder John V. Chibbaro, Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero, Benefits & Compensation Shareholder Leanne Reagan, and Intellectual Property & Technology Shareholder Manuel R. Valcarcel IV in Miami; Tampa Tax Shareholder James O. Lang; New York Antitrust & Competition Shareholder Stephen M. Pepper; Denver Food, Beverage & Agribusiness Shareholder Justin J. Prochnow; Atlanta Labor & Employment Shareholder Natasha L. Wilson; Philadelphia Real Estate Of Counsel Laura Bottaro Galier; Chicago Corporate Of Counsel Zachary A. Luber; Washington, D.C., Antitrust & Competition Of Counsel Rebecca Tracy Rotem; and Washington, D.C., Corporate Law Clerk Carolina Arcas.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP