Greenberg Traurig's Fred Karlinsky Now Chair-Elect of Leadership Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fred E. Karlinsky, chair of the Global Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Practice at Greenberg Traurig, P.A., was elected Leadership Florida's Board of Directors chair-elect at the organization's annual meeting in June in Orlando.

Created in 1982 by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Florida is a nonprofit organization that seeks to build a sense of statewide community by identifying and educating individuals committed to building a better Florida.

Karlinsky is a Cornerstone Class 36 Lifetime Member of Leadership Florida from the Gold Coast Region and previously served as audit chair and an executive committee member of the organization. He will serve one year as chair-elect before beginning a one-year term as board chair in June 2027.

"Leadership Florida plays a vital role in bringing together leaders from across the state to better understand our shared challenges and opportunities," Karlinsky said. "I am honored to serve in this role and to help advance the organization's work of building stronger connections, informed leadership, and a more resilient and prosperous Florida."

A shareholder in the firm's Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C., offices, Karlinsky has more than 30 years of experience representing insurance companies, reinsurers, and an array of related entities on regulatory, transactional, corporate, and governmental affairs matters. He is a recognized authority on insurance regulatory and compliance issues and regularly leads insurers' corporate and mergers and acquisitions transactions. He has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and Florida Trend 500, and is recognized as the only Band 1 Florida Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory lawyer by Chambers.

In addition to Leadership Florida, Karlinsky has been an adjunct professor at Florida State University College of Law since 2008 and is a longtime appointee to the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, which he chaired from 2022 to 2025. He also serves as Florida Supreme Court Historical Society president and is a board member for the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center, where he has helped secure approximately $6.7 million in state funding over the past decade to advance education and preservation efforts.

Karlinsky recently was featured on The Leadership Exchange, a podcast sponsored by Leadership Florida. In a conversation with host Wendy Spencer, the organization's president and CEO, he discussed navigating rapid change, including the impact of artificial intelligence, the importance of staying accessible to clients, and his longstanding commitment to community service. Listen to the full episode.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP