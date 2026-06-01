Greenberg Traurig Adds Former FAA Assistant Administrator Chris Senn to Government Law & Policy Practice

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic growth of its Government Law & Policy Practice in the firm's Washington, D.C., office with the addition of former Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Assistant Administrator Christopher J. Senn. Senn adds transportation policy and regulatory expertise to the firm in addition to deep credibility with key White House and executive branch officials to assist clients across federal policy, regulatory, and government contracting issues.

Before his political appointment to the leadership of the FAA, Senn served as a combat drone pilot for the Marine Corps, a professor of emerging aviation technologies, and as legal counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he served as a principal drafter of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. Senn also worked as a lawyer in private practice for an international law firm, focused on transportation policy and regulatory matters. At the FAA, Senn served as the assistant administrator of the Office of Government & Industry Affairs, serving as the principal adviser to FAA leadership on matters of legislation, policy, and industry initiatives.

Through those roles, he has operated at the intersection of transportation and technology, writing legislation and advising policymakers, regulators, and clients on the emerging changes throughout the air, space, surface, and maritime industries. That distinct background gives Senn credibility with the current administration, providing clients with a window into the often-opaque world of government policy, regulation, and contracting decisions.

"We have been strategically adding to our robust federal Government Law & Policy team in Washington, D.C., and the results for our clients have been extraordinary," said Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of Greenberg Traurig and chairman of the Washington, D.C., office. "Combined with our firmwide depth across regulatory, government policy, transactional, and litigation disciplines, our recent additions have bolstered an exceptional team that can provide the full spectrum of services required to thrive when working with the administration, Congress, and federal agencies."

"We are thrilled to have Chris join our team because he will be a critical resource for our clients engaging with both Congress and the administration," said Christopher DeLacy, co-chair of the federal Government Law & Policy Practice.

"Chris adds key expertise to our talented transportation team as a pilot, a policy adviser, and an exceptional lawyer who understands the future of the transportation sector and all of the major industry and government players like few others," said Joel E. Roberson, the transportation policy lead for the federal Government Law & Policy team.

Senn will counsel clients on aviation and transportation policy, including air traffic control modernization, unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS, advanced air mobility, aviation safety and security, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and supply chain resilience. He advises on federal regulatory and acquisition matters, export controls, and government contracting issues, and supports clients engaging with federal agencies and Congress on high-stakes policy initiatives and investigations.

"With each passing day, automation is becoming more essential to the transportation industry as artificial intelligence and computer-driven systems are rapidly becoming the standard," Senn said. "From commercial space travel to driverless cars to advanced air mobility, private companies and government regulators are racing to catch up and get ahead of these emerging trends. I'm excited to use my experience to advise clients —from traditional transportation companies to innovative startups — on this important work."

That portfolio means he will also work closely with Greenberg Traurig's growing Transportation, Space & Satellite, and National Security groups, which have expanded rapidly over the past year to keep pace with client needs in those sectors.

"At the FAA, I was focused on new technologies and the core operational fundamentals of the aviation and transportation system, recognizing that a modernized national airspace system depends on a strong foundation as much as technological innovation," Senn said. "Modernizing the air traffic control system reinforced my belief that innovation is most effective when it builds on resilient systems and infrastructure. The same opportunity exists across each domain of the transportation sector, and I look forward to helping our clients shape the future of transportation."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP