Greenberg Traurig Adds Private Funds Ace Jonathan Temps as Chicago Shareholder, Enhances Leading Global Real Estate Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Private Funds Group with the addition of Jonathan Temps as a shareholder in Chicago, also enhancing its market-leading Global Real Estate Practice.

Temps, who joins from Baker McKenzie, has more than two and a half decades of experience spanning private equity, investment funds, and mergers and acquisitions. As a member of Greenberg Traurig's Private Funds Group, Temps will focus on guiding sponsors of private-equity real estate funds and their investors through the full lifecycle of raising, managing, and deploying capital. His practice encompasses all major activities undertaken by real estate investment funds, including M&A, co‑investment opportunities, continuation fund arrangements, secondary transactions, and joint venture partnerships.

"Jonathan brings exceptional real estate and corporate funds experience that further strengthens our already-robust private funds team," said Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum. "His ability to navigate sophisticated fund structures and transactions, together with his entrepreneurial and client‑focused approach, reflect the qualities that continue to drive our firm's growth. As interest in private real estate investment vehicles remains strong, Jonathan's addition bolsters our ability to meet client demand and advance our strategic objectives in this key area."

During his career, Temps has negotiated and closed dozens of deals and funds with transaction values totaling tens of billions of dollars. He has led negotiations for both general partners and limited partners in complex, high-value investment transactions spanning a wide range of property asset classes across the United States and beyond, including Asia, Europe, and South America. In addition to his prior roles at law firms, he has worked for an investment bank and a real estate private equity fund, where he served as head of capital markets and legal.

"Jonathan brings a well-rounded and business-oriented perspective to our team, shaped by his extensive experience guiding clients through the formation, offering, and ongoing operations of both closed-end and open-end funds," said Greenberg Traurig Co-President Michael J. Baum, co-chair of the firm's Global Real Estate Practice. "His ability to align legal strategy with clients' business objectives — particularly in navigating complex fund and platform level structuring —will enhance the support we provide to sponsors and investors alike. We're pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Additionally, Temps has significant experience navigating tax‑advantaged real estate investment structures, such as Delaware statutory trusts, umbrella partnership real estate investment trusts, and qualified opportunity zones.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's renowned private funds team," Temps said. "The firm's global reach and collaborative culture will allow me to deliver exceptional legal services to help clients navigate the challenges and opportunities of today's dynamic real estate investment landscape."

Temps earned his J.D. from the New York University School of Law and completed his undergraduate education with honors at the University of Chicago. He also has an MBA from the University of Chicago and an M.A. in history from the State University of New York at Albany.

