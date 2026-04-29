Greenberg Traurig Adds Prominent Litigators Michael Collyard and Peter Ihrig in Minneapolis

Collyard is renowned for securing the largest jury verdict in Minnesota history

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded the firm's Litigation Practice with the additions of Michael A. Collyard and Peter Ihrig as shareholders in the Minneapolis office. Both attorneys joined from Robins Kaplan LLP, where Collyard was chair of the Banking & Financial Fraud Litigation Group and chair of the eDiscovery Group. They will strengthen the firm's capabilities in affirmative recovery, financial fraud, receivership and trustee litigation, and sophisticated business disputes.

Together, Collyard, as lead counsel, and Ihrig secured the largest jury verdict in Minnesota history — a $564 million verdict for a trustee in one of the largest Ponzi scheme cases in U.S. history, following a month-long federal jury trial.

"Mike and Peter are exceptional additions to our litigation team and to our Minneapolis office," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "Their depth of experience in financial fraud, receivership and trustee matters, and complex business disputes aligns perfectly with the sophisticated needs of our clients. We are always looking to bring in talent that enhances what we can offer on a global scale, and these two attorneys do exactly that."

Collyard is a highly skilled trial lawyer and handles high-stakes commercial disputes on both the plaintiff and defense sides. His practice spans complex business litigation, financial fraud, receivership and trustee matters, antitrust, fiduciary duty claims, and discovery and spoliation disputes. With extensive trial experience in federal and state courts nationwide, Collyard has litigated multibillion-dollar disputes involving some of the largest financial institutions in the country. On the plaintiff side, he has represented court-appointed receivers and trustees in complex financial fraud matters, including cases arising out of Ponzi schemes. His defense-side work has included representing banks in mortgage-backed securities disputes and in cases brought by state attorneys general.

"Collyard is an exceptional trial lawyer. His ability to simplify complexity in creative and persuasive presentations to a judge and jury is unmatched," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "Ihrig is a natural complement to Collyard — a skilled and versatile litigator who brings the same level of intensity and precision to high-stakes litigation matters. Together, they represent exactly the kind of experienced, cohesive trial team that our clients demand when the stakes are at their highest."

"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig — a firm whose entrepreneurial culture and global platform make it a great match for my trial practice," Collyard said. "It's a unique opportunity to handle and try the most complex, bet-the-company cases on a global scale — working with teams that can greatly increase the reach and impact of the results we deliver. The firm is truly a place where complexity and creativity are embraced — and where clients benefit from deeply experienced and highly specialized teams strategically built to win cases from the start."

Ihrig brings extensive experience to both sides of complex, high-stakes litigation, having secured verdicts and settlements totaling hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of his clients. He represents bankruptcy trustees, court-appointed receivers, major financial institutions, and corporate clients in a broad range of matters, including fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, securities disputes, commercial real estate litigation, indemnification actions, and government enforcement proceedings. A significant focus of Ihrig's practice involves pursuing and defending claims arising from large-scale financial fraud and corporate misconduct.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig was an easy decision. When you look at the firm's depth of talent, its global platform, and the caliber of clients it serves, it is simply a compelling opportunity," Ihrig said. "I wanted to be in an environment where I could bring my best work to the most complex and consequential matters, and where the resources and relationships exist to win. Greenberg Traurig offers exactly that. I am excited to contribute to the firm's continued growth, to work alongside some of the most accomplished lawyers in the profession, and to deliver the kind of results that make a real difference for our clients."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP