Greenberg Traurig Advises Banco del Pacífico on Landmark US$500M Financing

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP advised Banco del Pacífico S.A. (BdP) in connection with its US$500 million international financing from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Backed by a partial credit guarantee from CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, this transaction marks the largest single-tranche international financing ever obtained by an Ecuadorian bank. The loan carries a seven-year term with immediate disbursement. BdP is expected to use the proceeds to expand access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises (PYMES) across Ecuador.

"We are honored to support Banco del Pacífico on this transformative and strategically significant financing," said Oscar Stephens, New York Corporate shareholder and member of the firm's Latin America Practice, who led the Greenberg Traurig team.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing BdP in this financing also included Nanette Aguirre, Corporate shareholder in Westchester County, and Christina A. Revilla Chacón, Corporate associate in New York.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP