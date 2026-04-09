Greenberg Traurig Represents Actinver Casa de Bolsa and BBVA Casa de Bolsa in Mexico's First Residential Rental-Focused Real Estate Investment Trust IPO

MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office represented Actinver Casa de Bolsa and BBVA Casa de Bolsa as underwriters in the initial public offering (IPO) of Real Estate Investment Trust Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios, or CBFIs) issued by Park Life Properties. The transaction marks a significant milestone for Mexico's capital markets, as the country's first institutionally managed, residential rental-focused real estate investment trust.

Actinver acts as trustee and Capital Fund XLII as settlor. The certificates are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, or BMV) under the ticker symbol PLIFE26. The offering raised aggregate proceeds of MXN $267.7 million, with an initial portfolio comprising four properties — three located in Mexico City and one in Queretaro — reflecting growing institutional confidence in Mexico's residential rental market as an emerging asset class.

The Greenberg Traurig team advised at every stage of the transaction, including review and negotiation of the offering prospectus (prospecto de colocación) and all other offering documents; structuring of the underwriting agreements; and coordination with issuer's counsel and relevant regulators, the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores and the BMV.

The Greenberg Traurig team in Mexico City was led by Capital Markets Shareholder David Argueta, supported by Associate Joaquín García Pimentel Borja.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP