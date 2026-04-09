Greenberg Traurig Texas Continues Growth with Addition of Phillip Aurentz

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Litigation and Intellectual Property & Technology practices with the addition of Phillip Aurentz as a shareholder in its Dallas office. Aurentz joins from Sidley Austin LLP.

"Greenberg Traurig's commitment to Texas runs deep, and our continued growth in the state reflects a deliberate focus on bringing in legal talent where our clients need it most. Phillip's litigation and intellectual property background will contribute to the work we do in Texas," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "More so, Phillip's arrival is a direct reflection of the firm's broader hiring strategy. He joins on the heels of Beverly G. Oliver as part of a deliberate and ongoing effort to attract top talent to our offices."

Aurentz is a first‑chair trial lawyer who is experienced representing both plaintiffs and defendants in complex, high‑value litigation across state and federal courts. He has tried numerous cases to verdict, the majority of which involved technically sophisticated patent disputes with millions of dollars at stake on both sides of the aisle. His trial practice spans a wide range of industries, including computing, oilfield services, heavy equipment, medical devices, and banking. Known for taking cases through trial, Aurentz regularly handles patent litigation, commercial disputes, business torts, contract matters, and False Claims Act cases.

"Phillip has an enterprising spirit and drive that is a natural fit for the culture we have built here in Texas. We are excited to welcome him to the team," said Joseph F. Coniglio, co-regional operating shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Texas offices and managing shareholder of the firm's Dallas office.

A significant portion of Aurentz practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, including patents, trade secrets, and other intellectual property matters.

"Phillip has spent nearly two decades handling Intellectual Property disputes in the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas, and that experience has produced a strong level of courtroom credibility. His background in the subject matter, along with his experience in the field, makes him a great addition to our team," said Scott J. Bornstein, executive vice president and co-chair of the firm's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice.

Aurentz's legal work has been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, IAM Patent 1000 for Texas Litigation, Legal 500, and The Best Lawyers in America. Prior to practicing law, he worked as a production gas plants project engineer, which informs his approach to technology-heavy disputes.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig and specifically its Texas offices, which are on such a clear and exciting growth trajectory," Aurentz said. "The flexibility the firm offers in how it approaches client service is a true differentiator, and I look forward to working collaboratively across the platform to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP