Greenberg Traurig Advises Eolus in $66.9M All‑Cash Sale of Roccasecca Battery Energy Storage Project

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Eolus, a Swedish renewable energy developer listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in connection with the sale of Roccasecca, its stand‑alone battery energy storage system project, to a large U.S. independent power producer.

Located in Boulder City, Nevada, the Roccasecca project totals 127 megawatts/506 megawatt-hours, and sold for a total cash payment of approximately $66.9 million. The undisclosed buyer is a leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets with a portfolio exceeding 12 gigawatts of aggregate capacity, according to the company's press release.

As part of the transaction, the buyer assumed all rights and obligations associated with the project, including the 15‑year tolling agreement, equipment supply agreements, and the project finance agreements negotiated and closed by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Eolus.

In addition to the equity sale of the project, the firm negotiated and closed the project‑finance credit facilities that funded concurrently with the transaction. These include construction‑to‑term financing and a tax equity bridge loan, which together support the project's continued buildout, expected to reach commercial operation in 2026.

Greenberg Traurig's representation of Eolus was led by Co-Head of the Global Energy Project Finance & Development Practice Jeffrey A. Chester, Corporate Shareholder Ernesto Danache IV, and Mergers & Acquisitions Shareholder Claire Hansen Suni.

The team also included Houston Environmental Shareholder Christopher L. Bell, San Diego Energy & Natural Resources Shareholder Thomas R. Brill, Co-Chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice Richard M. Cutshall, New York Corporate Shareholder Sylvie A. Durham, New York Tax Shareholder David Gillespie, Atlanta Finance Shareholder Christine M. Steenman, Minneapolis Tax Shareholder Margaret J. Weil, Charlotte Tax Associate Andrew B. Claytor, and Corporate Associate Alexandra C. Lynch.

Eolus is a leading Swedish developer of innovative and customized renewable energy solutions. The company offers sustainable investments in the Nordics, the Baltics, Poland, and the United States.

