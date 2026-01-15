Greenberg Traurig Advises Survitec on Sale of Aerospace and Defence Division, Beaufort

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has advised Survitec, a global provider of survival technology, on the sale of its aerospace and defence division, Beaufort, to investment firms Capitol Meridian Partners and Stellex Capital Management. The transaction closed on 31 Dec. 2025.

U.K.-based Beaufort supplies survival equipment for air, sea, and land forces to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.K. Ministry of Defence, and other allied militaries, as well as defence primes. The company employs 1,200 people globally and operates seven manufacturing facilities across the United States, U.K., Germany, and Australia.

The multijurisdictional team was led by Joel Wheeler, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's London Corporate Practice, working with Corporate Associates Justin Hool and William Thompson, and Tax Shareholder Graham Iversen in London. Additional support was provided by Greenberg Traurig's Berlin, Singapore, and Delaware offices.

