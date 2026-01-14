Greenberg Traurig Miami Strategically Expands, Adds Jay Yagoda & Melissa Groisman to Team

The new arrivals bolster firm's robust appellate and real estate practices in Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has further strengthened its market-leading position in South Florida with the addition of two highly accomplished attorneys to its founding Miami office.

Jay Yagoda, previously an acting deputy chief in the Appellate Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, rejoins Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the Miami Appeals & Legal Issues and Litigation practices. Yagoda will focus his practice on appellate matters and litigation support in state and federal courts nationwide, leveraging his experience at one of the country's busiest U.S. attorney's offices to help clients resolve complex legal issues.

Melissa Groisman, formerly a partner at Greenspoon Marder, joins as of counsel in the firm's Miami Real Estate Practice. She represents institutional investors, real estate investment trusts, private investment groups, developers, and lenders in complex commercial real estate transactions, including large-scale acquisitions, dispositions, agency and construction financings, refinancings, and coordinated multi-property deals across a broad range of asset classes.

"Our trial team in Miami just finished an incredible year of notable wins on behalf of clients, and we are all thrilled to have Jay back with us as we head into what we believe will be another busy year. He also happens to be a terrific person who embodies our firm's culture of collaboration," said Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Yosbel A. Ibarra.

Regarding Groisman, Miami Co-Managing Shareholder and firm Senior Vice President Jaret L. Davis said: "Our Miami Real Estate team is a leader throughout South Florida and nationally, and Melissa, whom our team has worked across from on deals, is widely respected for her command of complex deal mechanics and strategic approach to transactions. We are very excited that she has joined us in Miami."

This marks a return to the firm for Yagoda, who spent nearly a decade at Greenberg Traurig over two previous stints. Following a judicial clerkship at the Florida Supreme Court, he worked as an appellate associate in the Miami office from 2012-16 and rejoined Greenberg Traurig in 2018 as an of counsel, becoming a shareholder in 2020. In 2023, he left to work in the Appellate Division of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami, initially as a line assistant U.S. attorney and later in a leadership role as an acting deputy chief.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jay back to the firm," said Brigid F. Cech Samole, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Miami Appeals & Legal Issues Group and co-chair of the Miami Litigation Practice. "He is an exceptional appellate attorney and gifted advocate who returns to us with valuable knowledge of the inner workings of the Justice Department. His collaborative nature and strong work ethic make him a great cultural fit and a wonderful addition to the team."

Yagoda's notable achievements at Greenberg Traurig include representing Roger "Richard" Boncy, a Haitian national and U.S. citizen, in a prominent federal foreign corrupt practices case. Together with Jared E. Dwyer, co-chair of the firm's White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice, Yagoda was recognized by the Daily Business Review with a 2023 Florida Legal Award in the "Cross-Border Disputes" category for achieving the dismissal of the sole remaining Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violation charge against Boncy.

For the federal government, Yagoda briefed and argued civil and criminal cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, worked closely with trial teams across multiple divisions to preserve issues and strengthen cases for appeal, and often gave guidance on novel legal questions with implications beyond individual cases.

He earned both his J.D. and B.A. from the University of Florida.

"It has been my honor to serve the Southern District of Florida as an assistant U.S. attorney for the past two years," Yagoda said. "I look forward to returning to the fast-paced, dynamic environment of private practice and leveraging my experience in the public sector to advocate for clients in high-stakes cases across Florida and beyond."

With nearly two decades of experience, Groisman advises clients in South Florida and nationally across all stages of the real estate deal lifecycle, from initial due diligence through closing. Her practice regularly involves sophisticated debt structures, portfolio transactions, and matters presenting significant title, zoning, association, and development-related considerations.

Groisman's notable representations include guiding a multifamily developer through the simultaneous acquisition of three multifamily communities in South Florida for $82 million, which involved complex coordination of financing, title, and closing logistics, and serving as local counsel for a New York-based private equity group in its $102 million acquisition of a 404-unit apartment complex located within a mixed-use development in Broward County.

Groisman earned her J.D. from the University of Miami and her B.A. from Duke University. She also has a master's degree in information systems management from Carnegie Mellon University.

"I was drawn to Greenberg Traurig for the scale, sophistication, and depth of its real estate practice," Groisman said. "The firm's platform presents a tremendous opportunity to expand my work advising institutional and private clients on complex commercial real estate transactions nationwide."

