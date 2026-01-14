Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2026 Edition

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys and two practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2026 edition.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific rankings reflect detailed analyses of law firm submissions and thousands of interviews with general counsels and private practice lawyers conducted by its team of experienced researchers, according to the publication.

The edition recognizes Greenberg Traurig in Japan as a Tier One firm for "Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures." The edition also recognizes Greenberg Traurig in Firms to Watch in Singapore for "Investment funds: foreign firms."

Joel H. Rothstein has been listed in the Hall of Fame for "Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures" in Japan. To be considered for the Hall of Fame, lawyers must be widely regarded as being at the very top of the profession and to have been consistently ranked as leading individuals by The Legal 500 for a number of years.

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognized in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2026 edition as Leading Partners and Leading Partners: Bengoshi. Leading Partners are defined as true market leaders, with long-established reputation in their sector.

Leading Partners

Jek Aun Long — Investment funds: Foreign firms, Singapore

Jake Robson — Corporate and M&A: Foreign firms, Singapore

Leading Partners: Bengoshi

Mori Inada — Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

Yuko Ino — Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

Ayako Kawano — Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

Mizuho Yamada — Real estate and construction: International firms and joint ventures, Japan

The Greenberg Traurig lawyers listed below are recognized as a Next Generation Partner in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2026 edition. These individuals are lawyers with usually five years or fewer at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters.

Next Generation Partners

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig provides legal services to companies across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh), bridging diverse legal systems and cultures. We also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project development, and finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys from our Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across GT's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

