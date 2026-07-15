Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Corporate Practice with Capital Markets Attorney Andi Hasaj

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Corporate Practice with the addition of Shareholder Andi Hasaj.

Hasaj, who joins from O'Melveny, focuses his practice on capital markets transactions and public company representation. He brings significant experience advising issuers, underwriters, investment banks, and others on public and private equity offerings across a range of industries, including airlines, media and entertainment, and medical technology. He also counsels clients on initial public offerings (IPOs), liability-management transactions, restructurings, and multibillion-dollar debt issuances.

"Andi's arrival reflects our Corporate Practice's continued momentum and our commitment to providing clients with top-tier capital markets counsel," said Greenberg Traurig's Global Corporate Practice Co-Chair Bruce I. March. "He brings a sophisticated blend of capital markets, financing, and public company experience that will be invaluable to clients navigating increasingly complex transactions and market conditions."

Over the course of his career, Hasaj has worked on a variety of high-profile and complex transactions, including HeartFlow's upsized IPO, Virgin Galactic's capital realignment transactions, and Atlanta Braves Holdings' Series C common stock offering. He also was involved in advising on the $12 billion offering of five tranches of senior notes by a major telecommunications conglomerate and the $6 billion offering of two tranches of senior secured notes by a major U.S. airline.

"Andi understands that clients are looking for advisers who know their business, anticipate challenges, and help them capitalize on opportunities," said Flora R. Perez, shareholder in the firm's Capital Markets Practice. "That approach aligns closely with how we serve our clients: by delivering practical, business-focused strategies and drawing on the breadth of our platform to help them achieve their objectives at every stage of growth."

Hasaj, who is licensed in New York, was drawn to Greenberg Traurig's broad multidisciplinary platform, entrepreneurial culture, and collaborative approach to client service.

"Greenberg Traurig offers the best of both worlds: a global platform and the flexibility, responsiveness and entrepreneurial spirit that my clients value," Hasaj said. "I am excited to continue growing my practice at the firm and look forward to collaborating with colleagues to help clients navigate important business and transactional matters."

Beyond his capital markets practice, Hasaj is committed to pro bono service. He has represented veterans in benefits-related matters and assisted immigrants seeking citizenship or other legal status in the United States; work he looks forward to continuing at Greenberg Traurig.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP