Greenberg Traurig Advises Vistra in Nuclear Power Agreement with Meta

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company Vistra in its recently announced 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Meta to provide over 2,600 megawatts of zero-carbon nuclear energy from three Vistra plants in the PJM region.

The agreement, which was announced with support from several public officials including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sens. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) will include both existing generation (2,176 MW) and new capacity from planned nuclear uprates (433 MW).

Iskender "Alex" H. Catto advised Vistra on the transaction, which ensures the continued operation and expansion of Vistra's Beaver Valley, Davis-Besse, and Perry nuclear power plants. These long-term PPAs will help maintain and create thousands of jobs, grow local economies, and support Vistra's investment in clean energy infrastructure.

The new agreements will begin in late 2026, with the full capacity coming online by 2034.

More information is available in Vistra's press release here.

