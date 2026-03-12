Greenberg Traurig Named Georgia Firm of the Year by Benchmark Litigation; Lori Cohen Receives Hall of Fame Award

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was named Benchmark Litigation's Georgia Firm of the Year for the second consecutive year at its U.S. Awards ceremony March 11 in New York City. In addition, Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of the firm and co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was recognized with the Hall of Fame award.

The Benchmark Litigation U.S. Awards honor the nation's top litigators and their firms for their outstanding achievements over the past year.

Greenberg Traurig's Atlanta-based litigation team is known for its strategic, business-focused approach and deep trial experience. The group represents clients ranging from startups to some of the most prestigious brands in the United States and around the world across a broad spectrum of litigation matters, including commercial, products liability, environmental and toxic tort, real estate, bankruptcy, intellectual property, labor and employment, health care, white collar, and more.

Cohen's Hall of Fame award reflects a career defined by exceptional courtroom success and national influence. With 58 defense verdicts, she is recognized for leading one of the nation's most active trial practices, with a focus on complex litigation involving pharmaceutical, medical device, and health care matters. She has served as national, regional, and trial counsel for numerous medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, handling class actions, multidistrict litigation, and major trials across the country. Renowned for her ability to succeed in high-pressure, short‑notice situations, Cohen is frequently called upon to "parachute in" just before trial in the most challenging jurisdictions.

Benchmark Litigation has recognized Cohen with multiple honors, including: Top 10 Women in Litigation from 2018 to 2025; Top 100 Trial Lawyers from 2018 to 2026; National Practice Area Star for General Commercial, Health Care, and Product Liability from 2020 to 2026; Litigation Star from 2020 to 2026; and Product Liability Attorney of the Year for 2019 and 2022.

Benchmark Litigation shortlisted several other Greenberg Traurig offices and practices, including the firm's Florida offices (Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa, and West Palm Beach), its New Jersey office, and its Media & Entertainment Litigation Practice. Mathew S. Rosengart was also shortlisted for Entertainment Litigator of the Year.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 800 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

