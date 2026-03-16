Greenberg Traurig's Zagros Bassirian Named to San Diego Metro Magazine's 2026 'San Diego's Best Attorneys' List

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zagros "Zag" S. Bassirian, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's San Diego office, was named to San Diego Metro Magazine's 2026 "San Diego's Best Attorneys" list. Honorees are recognized not only for their legal prowess, but also for community involvement on a local level, according to the publication.

A dynamic litigator, Bassirian leverages innovative strategies and sharp problem-solving skills in his approach to complex legal disputes. He concentrates his practice on corporate and commercial litigation, representing a wide range of local, national, and international clients across industries such as real estate, banking, hospitality, manufacturing, property management, and aviation. He also handles fiduciary disputes, mergers and acquisitions controversies, and real estate matters.

An active member of the San Diego legal community, Bassirian is involved in both nonprofit groups and professional organizations. He is a member of the San Diego chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization and the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA Adventure Clubs in Encinitas. He also serves as a Barrister in the Louis M. Welsh American Inns of Court. For five consecutive years, Bassirian has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America's "Ones to Watch" Commercial Litigation list for his professional achievements in the litigation space.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP