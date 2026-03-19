Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Named to Chambers Europe and Germany 2026

News provided byGreenberg Traurig, LLP
Mar 19, 2026, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-two lawyers and 28 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe, and 20 lawyers and six practices are recognized in Chambers Germany 2026.
Chambers, a U.K.–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" or "Eminent Practitioner."
The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate, Real Estate Finance, and TMT: Media. The firm is also ranked "Band 1" in Italy for Litigation: Highly Regarded, and in Poland for Capital Markets: Equity, Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.
The following lawyers received special individual recognition:
- Lejb Fogelman (Corporate/M&A High-end Capability; Private Equity – Poland) and Alberto Santa Maria (Arbitrators; Litigation: Highly Regarded – Italy) as "Senior Statespeople."
- Paul Maher (Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market – U.K.) and Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch (Real Estate – Poland) as "Eminent Practitioners"
- Marzio Longo (Real Estate – Italy) as "Star Individuals."
- Matthew Birchall (Tax – U.K.), Paolo Bolis (Real Estate – Italy), Tom Dear (Investment Funds: Real Estate – U.K.), Paweł Długoborski (Banking & Finance; Restructuring/Insolvency – Poland), Justyna Jamroży (Banking & Finance – Poland), Filip Kijowski (Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability – Poland), Kamil Majewski (Real Estate – Poland), Sabine Schoute (Banking & Finance –Netherlands), Coco van Zuiden (Real Estate – Netherlands), and Dr. Laura M. Zentner (TMT: Media – Germany) as "Up and Coming."
- Florian Deitel (Real Estate – Germany), Pietro Missanelli: (Competition/European – Italy), Natalia Wołkowycka (Employment – Poland) as "Associates to Watch."
- Sabine Schoute also was recognized with a "Spotlight" for Real Estate: Finance – Netherlands.
The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions:
- Steven Cowins (Investment Funds: Real Estate – U.K.)
- Eriprando Guerritore (Private Equity: Fund Formation – Italy)
- Claudia Hard (Real Estate: Finance – Germany)
- Herald Jongen (TMT IT & IT Outsourcing – Netherlands)
- Paweł Piotrowski (Capital Markets: Equity – Poland)
- Dr. Stephan Rau (Healthcare – Germany)
- Dr. Christian Schede (Real Estate – Germany)
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz (Real Estate – Poland)
- David van Dijk (Real Estate – Netherlands)
The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:
Europe-Wide
- Real Estate
Germany
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- Restructuring/Insolvency
- TMT: Information Technology
- TMT: Media
Italy
- Banking & Finance
- Compliance
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Litigation: Highly Regarded
- Private Equity: Fund Formation
- Real Estate
Netherlands
- Banking & Finance
- Real Estate
- Tax
- TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing
- White-Collar Crime & Corporate Investigations
Poland
- Banking & Finance
- Capital Markets: Equity
- Competition/Antitrust
- Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability
- Employment
- Litigation: Elite
- Private Equity
- Projects & Infrastructure
- Real Estate
- Restructuring/Insolvency
- Tax
U.K.
- Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Investment Funds: Real Estate
- Leveraged Finance: Borrowers/Sponsors: Mid-Market
- Restructuring/Insolvency
- Tax
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:
Germany
- Dr. Henrik Armah — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Wencke Bäsler — Real Estate
- Dr. Kati Beckmann — Investment Funds
- Dr. Daniel Benighaus — Real Estate
- Dr. Viola Bensinger — TMT: Information Technology; TMT: Media
- Dr. Martin Borning — Energy: Transactional
- Christoph Enaux — TMT: Telecommunications
- Dr. Gordon Geiser — Restructuring/Insolvency: Administration
- Dr. Anke Johann — Real Estate: Finance
- Dr. Nicolai Lagoni — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Dr. Anika Mitzkait — Real Estate: Finance
- Dr. Florian Rösch — Real Estate
- Dr. Peter Schorling — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market; Real Estate
- Dr. Henning Sieber — Real Estate
- Georg von Wallis — Tax
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli — Banking & Finance; Restructuring/Insolvency
- Corrado Angelelli — Capital Markets: Securitisation; Real Estate: Finance
- Pietro Belloni — Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability
- Giuseppe Bulgarini d'Elci — Employment
- Bruno Cova — Compliance; Restructuring/Insolvency
- Mariafrancesca De Leo — Litigation: Highly Regarded
- Luigi Fontanesi — Intellectual Property
- Edoardo Gambaro — Competition/European Law
- Marco Leonardi — Banking & Finance
- Luigi Santa Maria — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Mario Santa Maria — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Francesca Torricelli — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
Netherlands
- Marijn Bodelier — Public Law: Planning and Environment
- Francien Rense — White-Collar Crime
- Radboud Ribbert — Intellectual Property: General-Mostly Trademark/Copyright
- Thomas Timmermans — Employment
- Thomas van der Vliet — Tax
- Alexander van Hövell — Real Estate: Leading Notaries
- Bas Vletter — Corporate/M&A: €50-250 million
- Simone Wijngaard — Real Estate
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski — Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability; Private Equity
- Radomił Charzyński — Real Estate
- Przemyslaw Furmaga — Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability
- Robert Gago — Competition/Antitrust
- Anna Hałas-Krawczyk — Employment
- Maciej Kacymirow — Tax
- Tomasz Korczyński — Projects & Infrastructure
- Konrad Kosicki — Energy & Natural Resources
- Marek Kozaczuk — Tax
- Klaudia Królak — Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability; Private Equity
- Piotr Nerwiński — Banking & Finance
- Paweł Pietkiewicz — Arbitrators; Litigation: The Elite
- Rafał Sieński — Capital Markets: Equity
- Andrzej Wysokiński — Banking & Finance; Restructuring/Insolvency
U.K.
- Fiona Adams — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Rupert Cheetham — Restructuring/Insolvency
- John Houghton — Restructuring/Insolvency
- Sarah Moyles — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
- Marc Snell — Investment: Real Estate
- Henrietta Walker — Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market
The Chambers Europe rankings sit alongside the Chambers UK guide, where 27 Greenberg Traurig lawyers are ranked: click here to read more.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
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