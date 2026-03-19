Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, Practices Named to Chambers Europe and Germany 2026

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-two lawyers and 28 practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe, and 20 lawyers and six practices are recognized in Chambers Germany 2026.

Chambers, a U.K.–based publisher, selects lawyers for inclusion in its guides based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients from around the world. Lawyers, practice areas, and firms are ranked by placement in bands, with "Band 1" being the highest. Lawyers may also receive individual awards, such as "Senior Statesperson" or "Eminent Practitioner."

The firm is ranked "Band 1" in Germany for Real Estate, Real Estate Finance, and TMT: Media. The firm is also ranked "Band 1" in Italy for Litigation: Highly Regarded, and in Poland for Capital Markets: Equity, Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability, Private Equity, and Real Estate.

The following lawyers received special individual recognition:

The following shareholders are ranked "Band 1" in their respective regions:

The following Greenberg Traurig practices are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:

Europe-Wide

Real Estate

Germany

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

Restructuring/Insolvency

TMT: Information Technology

TMT: Media

Italy

Banking & Finance

Compliance

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Litigation: Highly Regarded

Private Equity: Fund Formation

Real Estate

Netherlands

Banking & Finance

Real Estate

Tax

TMT: IT & IT Outsourcing

White-Collar Crime & Corporate Investigations

Poland

Banking & Finance

Capital Markets: Equity

Competition/Antitrust

Corporate/M&A: High-end Capability

Employment

Litigation: Elite

Private Equity

Projects & Infrastructure

Real Estate

Restructuring/Insolvency

Tax

U.K.

Corporate/M&A: Mid-Market

Investment Funds: Real Estate

Leveraged Finance: Borrowers/Sponsors: Mid-Market

Restructuring/Insolvency

Tax

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized in the 2026 edition of Chambers Europe and Chambers Germany by region:

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

U.K.

The Chambers Europe rankings sit alongside the Chambers UK guide, where 27 Greenberg Traurig lawyers are ranked: click here to read more.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP