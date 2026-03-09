Greenberg Traurig Secures Top-Tier Rankings in Octus and 9fin 2025 EMEA Restructuring Tables for Third Consecutive Year

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been ranked across multiple categories in Octus' Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Restructuring Rankings 2025 and 9fin's inaugural European Restructuring & LME League Tables 2025, reflecting the continued growth of the firm's EMEA Restructuring & Special Situations Practice

Greenberg Traurig is ranked among the top 10 law firms for large-cap restructurings with a total debt size of over €250 million, and ranked in the top five for mid-market restructurings. This maintains the firm's top 10 position for large-cap and mid-market restructurings for the third consecutive year, since entering the league tables in 2023.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said: "Our continued growth in restructuring has been a key part of our strategy in building out a unified firm, with no mergers or vereins involved. The team's rankings show consistency, which is critical – it proves that we have successfully moved upstream.

"A few years ago, the market recognised us as the dominant mid-market player, which we were and are, while the large-cap company-side mandates were concentrated among the Magic Circle and a select few U.S. firms. By holding our ground in both the large-cap and mid-market rankings for three years running, we have validated our strategy in London, Berlin, Munich, Amsterdam, and across the entire region, with important additions across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. We are now an established, legitimate contender for the most complex cross-border restructurings in the region."

Octus EMEA Restructuring Rankings 2025

Key rankings for FY 2025 include:

3rd – Total mid-market closed mandates

4th – Total mid-market ongoing mandates

5th – Total mid-market new mandates

9th – Total large-cap closed mandates

9th – Total large-cap ongoing mandates

10th – Total large-cap new mandates by debt covered

9fin European Restructuring & LME League Tables 2025

The firm also achieved strong placings in 9fin's inaugural league tables across both debtor- and creditor-side mandates. Highlights for FY 2025 include:

3rd – New mandates mid-cap (debtor advisor)

7th – New mandates large-cap (debtor advisor)

5th – Completed mandates mid-cap (creditor advisor)

6th – Completed mandates mid-cap (debtor advisor)

9th – Completed mandate large-cap (debtor advisor)

John Houghton, co-chair of the firm's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice, commented: "These rankings reflect the strength and depth of our EMEA Restructuring & Special Situations team and the cross-border collaboration that underpins our market position. In 2025, our team advised on mandates involving more than €38 billion of debt across complex restructurings, workouts, and special situations finance matters. This sustained activity – and our top-tier position in both the large-cap and mid-market mandate tables for the third consecutive year – reflects the continuing growth and market strength of our EMEA Restructuring & Special Situations capabilities."

"The Middle East is playing an increasingly significant role within our EMEA restructuring and special situations platform," said Christian Adams, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office. "We are seeing growing demand for sophisticated, cross-border solutions, particularly in matters involving complex capital structures and international financial institutions. Our continued investment across the region and practice areas, combined with seamless collaboration with colleagues throughout EMEA, enables us to deliver fully integrated advice on multijurisdictional restructurings and special situations transactions."

Peter Schorling, managing shareholder of the Berlin office, added: "In Germany, the market continues to demand technically rigorous and commercially pragmatic restructuring advice, particularly on cross-border mandates involving international creditor groups and complex financing arrangements. Our ability to combine deep German law capability with the strength of our London and wider EMEA teams positions us as a trusted adviser on high-value European restructurings and capital structure solutions."

Recent work highlights include advising:

Growler Mining Tuscaloosa, LLC on the Part 26A restructuring plan of Argo Blockchain plc, a dual London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency mining company. The mandate included advising on emergency working capital funding and the recapitalisation of the business, preserving Argo's Nasdaq listing and resulting in Growler becoming the company's majority shareholder and long-term strategic partner.

mining company. The mandate included advising on emergency working capital funding and the recapitalisation of the business, preserving Argo's Nasdaq listing and resulting in Growler becoming the company's majority shareholder and long-term strategic partner. River Island on a court-approved Part 26A restructuring plan backed by GBP 40 million in new secured financing. The plan restructured lease and debt obligations, avoided insolvency, and ensured the retailer's long-term viability through operational and strategic transformation.

Fulcrum creditors in the landmark GBP 900 million restructuring of Southern Water, the first UK water utility deal of its kind, preserving investment-grade status, avoiding covenant breaches, balancing creditor recoveries with regulatory requirements, and safeguarding services for approximately 2.7 million customers.

Insolvency administrator of the SIGNA group in the insolvencies of various SIGNA companies, in particular regarding the liquidation of assets in the context of distressed M&A transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP