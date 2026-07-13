Greenberg Traurig Continues Energy Practice Growth in Colorado with Scott Looper

DENVER, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Scott Looper as a shareholder in its Energy & Natural Resources Practice, strengthening the firm's capabilities in midstream, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and integrated energy transactions. Looper, who will be based in the firm's Denver office while maintaining a presence in Houston, advises energy companies on acquisitions and divestitures, complex commercial agreements, project development, and regulatory compliance across the midstream value chain.

Looper represents publicly traded partnerships, conflicts committees, producers, terminal operators, and pipeline companies in high-value transactions. His practice spans acquisitions, divestitures, dropdowns, and private offerings, as well as the structuring and negotiation of key commercial agreements, including gathering, transportation, processing, storage, terminaling, and commodity sales contracts. He also counsels clients on joint ventures, construction and procurement matters, and regulatory compliance before agencies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the Texas Railroad Commission, and the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.

In addition to his midstream transactional work, Looper has significant experience in LNG and large-scale project development, including negotiating liquefaction tolling agreements and EPCM and EPFC contracts for major export terminals and petrochemical facilities. His commercial approach is informed by his prior career as an energy analyst at a global consulting firm, enabling him to provide business-focused advice to boards, executive teams, and conflicts committees.

"Scott brings the rare combination of deep technical knowledge and a true commercial lens on energy transactions," said William Garner, co-chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. "He understands how these deals work from every angle, from structuring and financing to operations and regulatory. That perspective will be incredibly valuable to our clients navigating complex, capital-intensive projects."

Looper's arrival enhances the firm's presence in the Denver market, particularly as energy infrastructure and transition-related projects continue to evolve in the region. His hire represents the latest expansion of Greenberg Traurig's Energy & Natural Resources Practice. Over the past year, it has added more than a dozen lawyers in offices around the world, including Stella (Sun Hye) Bae in Singapore, Daniel Senger in Tokyo, Myles Culhane in Sacramento, Toshiyuki Yoshida in New York, and Adam Gendelman in Washington, D.C. The result is an interconnected network capable of handling the full range of energy-related matters.

"Denver continues to be an important hub for energy clients and investment, and Scott's addition strengthens our ability to serve those clients locally and nationally," Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "His ability to operate seamlessly across Denver and Houston gives our clients meaningful, on-the-ground support in two critical energy markets."

Looper noted that Greenberg Traurig's platform and collaborative culture were key factors in his decision to join the firm.

"Greenberg Traurig has a strong, integrated energy team and a platform that really supports the way my clients operate across regions and asset classes," Looper said. "I'm excited to be part of a team where I can continue advising on sophisticated transactions while also helping clients navigate day-to-day operational and regulatory challenges. Being in Denver while staying connected to Houston allows me to stay close to both clients and opportunities."

Looper has been recognized as a Next Generation Partner by The Legal 500 United States from 2020 through 2024. He is an active participant in the Institute for Energy Law and a frequent speaker on midstream energy and regulatory developments. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Houston Law Center, an M.Sc. in Business Management, with honors, from the University of East Anglia, and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Trinity University. Looper is admitted in Texas; his practice in Colorado is temporarily authorized pending admission under C.R.C.P. 205.6.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP