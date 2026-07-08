Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 3 Law.com Middle East Legal Awards 2026 Team Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted for three team awards in the Law.com Middle East Legal Awards 2026. Winners will be announced at a ceremony Oct. 15 at the Address Sky View.

Greenberg Traurig is shortlisted in the following categories:

Construction Team of the Year

Corporate Team of the Year

Regulatory and Investigations Team of the Year

The Law.com Middle East Legal Awards celebrate outstanding achievements by law firms and in-house legal departments, according to the publication. Honoring exceptional performance and best practices, the awards emphasize the vital role lawyers play in upholding and advancing the rule of law and remaining at the forefront of legal innovation.

"Congratulations to our regional teams on being shortlisted across three distinct practice areas, a testament to the breadth and depth of the experience our lawyers bring to clients operating in one of the world's most dynamic markets," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "These nominations speak to the dedication of our professionals in delivering exceptional results while advancing the rule of law and embracing innovation in everything they do. This recognition is well deserved."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chairman and Managing Shareholder of the Riyadh office, added: "Greenberg Traurig's strategic vision is to build not just for today, but for the future. Our recruitment approach has been focused on hiring industry leaders and their teams, which is what differentiates Greenberg Traurig in the region, and we are exceptionally proud of our teams."

"We are delighted to see three of our regional teams shortlisted as leaders in their fields; a true representation of their stellar expertise and reputation," Riyadh Deputy Managing Shareholder Marwa Al-Siyabi added.

"Congratulations to our regional teams on being shortlisted in their respective categories, and thank you to our clients for their continued trust. We remain committed to supporting our clients, people, and business in the region as we continue to advise on the most pressing challenges and opportunities, guided by a deep understanding of local market drivers and a global perspective," Shibeer Ahmed Co-Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office and Chadi Salloum C0-Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office and Head of the Corporate Practice for the UAE, said in a joint statement.

"As we continue to expand our regional footprint, we are attracting best-in-class legal talent, demonstrated by their market recognition. We are optimistic as we build for the long-term, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most relevant to our clients and most active in the region," Abu Dhabi Co-Managing Shareholders Christian Adams and Chris Lester said in a joint statement.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate; infrastructure and transportation; energy and natural resources; hospitality; finance and restructuring; mergers and acquisitions; private equity; private credit; sports and entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; capital markets; and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP