Greenberg Traurig Launches Fully Integrated Tax Platform in Milan with Arrival of Luca Marraffa and Team

MILAN, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig continues to strengthen its Milan office with the launch of a fully integrated tax offering, combining transactional tax advisory and tax litigation, through the addition of a team led by Luca Marraffa, joining as shareholder, alongside Cristina Biscontri, Samuele Amato, and Aurora Jannacone Pazzi, who join from Di Tanno Associati. Additionally, Giovanni Monte joins from Chiomenti adding dedicated tax litigation expertise to further support and strengthen the integrated tax platform.

This strategic development aligns the Milan office with Greenberg Traurig's broader European platform, offering clients in Italy a multidisciplinary, cross-border, fully integrated tax service that is consistent across the firm's international offices.

Luca Marraffa has over 15 years of experience in domestic and international taxation, with a strong focus on transactional and cross-border matters. Prior to joining Di Tanno Associati, he worked at leading international firms including EY, where he advised on tax structuring, due diligence, and complex transactions, coordinating multidisciplinary teams. He is recognized for combining technical expertise with a pragmatic, business-oriented approach, supporting investment funds, financial institutions and multinational groups.

"This is a timely opportunity to welcome Luca and his team, who bring an exceptional combination of transactional tax expertise and tax litigation capabilities that continue to elevate our Milan office. There is tremendous opportunity in Milan and Italy, and we are committed to ensuring our clients there have access to the seamless, fully integrated, cross-border service that defines Greenberg Traurig across our global network. With approximately 570 lawyers in Europe and fast-growing capabilities across our 35 U.S. markets, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Luca and the team further strengthen our multidisciplinary offering and deepen the close synergy we have built across our Corporate, M&A, Banking & Finance, Real Estate, and Litigation practices. Their arrival reflects our ongoing commitment to attracting the highest caliber talent in key markets and our confidence in the significant and growing opportunity that Italy and the broader European market represent for our firm," said Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum.

"The launch of a fully integrated tax platform in Milan marks a key milestone in our strategic development. With Luca's team covering sophisticated transactional tax matters and adding strong tax litigation capabilities, we are now able to offer clients in Italy the same seamless, multi-practice service that distinguishes our European offices. This initiative reinforces our ability to support complex, cross-border mandates with a truly coordinated approach," said Luigi Santa Maria, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Milan office.

"This is a clear example of Greenberg Traurig's commitment to building complete, multidisciplinary capabilities in key markets. By integrating tax advisory and litigation in close coordination with our Corporate, Banking & Finance, Real Estate, and Fund Formation practices, enables us to support clients at every stage—from structuring through to potential disputes—leveraging both local expertise and our international network," added Mario Santa Maria, Co-Managing Shareholder of the Milan office.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig represents a unique opportunity to further strengthen an integrated, international tax platform. We are excited to support the continued growth of the Milan office and to deliver specialized expertise to clients across both domestic and cross-border matters," said Luca Marraffa.

Over the past 18 months, GT Milan has experienced significant growth: including in banking and finance with Riccardo Agostinelli and team, a dedicated labor & employment practice led by Giuseppe Bulgarini d'Elci, and strengthened its corporate and private equity capabilities with the addition of Pietro Belloni. It is now further enhancing its offering with the addition of Luca Marraffa's tax team, as part of its commitment to delivering a fully integrated service to clients.

Greenberg Traurig Milan is the result of the combination of Greenberg Traurig, LLP with its long-term ally, Santa Maria Studio Legale Associato - a renowned legal boutique, founded in 1970 by Alberto Santa Maria in Milan. Greenberg Traurig Santa Maria is the fifth GT office in Europe and the 40th office in the world and comprises more than 90 lawyers.

Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/locations/milan

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/greenberg-traurig-santa-maria/

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP