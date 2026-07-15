Greenberg Traurig's Bob Sanders Recognized for Service to Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James paid tribute to Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Government Law & Policy Of Counsel Bob Sanders during the July 6 City Commission meeting in recognition of his longstanding leadership and service to the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA). The tribute was accepted on Sanders' behalf by his son, Scott E. Sanders.

Sanders was first appointed to the DDA Board of Directors in 1990 and later returned in 2014, serving four consecutive three-year terms through 2026. During his tenure, he served as chairman from 2000 to 2003 and again from 2018 to 2020, and as vice chairman from 2024 to 2025.

James recognized Sanders for "more than four decades of leadership" and credited his vision, dedication, and institutional knowledge with helping guide West Palm Beach through one of its most significant periods of growth and revitalization.

"Bob has long been a unifying force in West Palm Beach, bringing others together through public service, civic engagement, and his tireless work on behalf of clients and the community," said Tracy L. Gerber, Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's West Palm Beach office. "His leadership, insight, and dedication to public service have left a lasting mark on the community, and we are proud to see him recognized for his contributions."

Sanders, who is based in the West Palm Beach office, focuses his practice on governmental, administrative, land use, and real estate matters. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, he served as West Palm Beach deputy city attorney and city administrator. He played a key role in the city's revitalization efforts and numerous landmark development projects, including CityPlace, the Palm Beach County Convention Center, The Esplanade on Worth Avenue, Phillips Point, and the redevelopment of the West Palm Beach Auditorium.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP