Greenberg Traurig Represents Natixis CIB and The Arab Energy Fund on Landmark Financing for Positive Zero

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig represented Natixis CIB and The Arab Energy Fund in connection with Project Peregrine, an innovative financing transaction of up to US$375 million for a diversified energy infrastructure portfolio ultimately owned by Positive Zero, a leading UAE-based energy transition platform.

Project Peregrine represents a milestone in the regional energy transition landscape, supporting a portfolio spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, and encompassing both on-grid and off-grid distributed solar generation, energy efficiency solutions, and clean mobility infrastructure. The financing is among the first of its kind in the Middle East and is expected to set a benchmark for similar multiasset, multitechnology platforms across the region.

The project underpins Positive Zero's integrated approach to decarbonization, combining generation, efficiency, and mobility solutions under a single platform to accelerate sustainable infrastructure in the UAE and beyond.

The team from Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh offices was led by Project & Infrastructure Finance Shareholder and Head of the UAE Project Finance Practice Angela Croker and Of Counsel Lindsay Crawford, and supported by Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm's Dubai Office Shibeer Ahmed and Deputy Managing Shareholder for Riyadh Marwa Al-Siyabi from Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity. The team also included Energy & Natural Resources Of Counsel Anastasia Kastelskaya and Banking & Financial Services Senior Associate Vanessa Simpungwe in Dubai, Associate Faysal El Ayouby in Abu Dhabi, and Paralegal Oshin Maheshwari.

"Project Peregrine is a pioneering financing that reflects the evolution of the energy market toward integrated, platform-based solutions," Croker said. "We are proud to have supported Natixis CIB and The Arab Energy Fund on a transaction that is expected to catalyse similar financings across the region."

Crawford added: "This deal demonstrates the increasing sophistication of distributed energy and energy-as-a-service models. Bringing together multiple asset classes across the Gulf Cooperation Council within a single financing structure required a highly coordinated and innovative approach from all parties involved."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate; infrastructure and transportation; energy and natural resources; hospitality; finance and restructuring; mergers and acquisitions; private equity; private credit; sports and entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; capital markets; and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP