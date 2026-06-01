Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Corporate Practice with Private Equity Attorney Cyrus Abbassi

MIAMI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Corporate Practice with the addition of Cyrus Abbassi as a shareholder in the firm's Miami office.

Abbassi, who joins from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions across a wide range of industries, with particular depth in health care and business services. His clients include private equity funds, portfolio companies, entrepreneurs, and professional service providers. Abbassi has advised clients on transactions from the lower middle market up to multibillion-dollar deals, including acquisitions, divestitures, growth equity investments, joint ventures, and roll-up strategies.

"Cyrus brings the kind of high-caliber transactional experience that continues to strengthen our already-deep bench in private equity and M&A in Miami," said Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office. "His arrival reflects our continued ability to attract top-tier talent who see the benefits of the Greenberg Traurig platform. Having successfully recruited and integrated more than 40 lawyers over the past 12 months, we are stronger than ever in our ability to serve clients across a broad range of sophisticated transactions. We are thrilled to welcome Cyrus to the team."

Within the health care sector, Abbassi represents ambulatory surgery centers, physician practice management, and veterinary and behavioral health platforms. He also frequently advises on transactions in regulated environments involving management services organizations and other complex structuring requirements.

"Cyrus brings extensive experience designing transaction structures that align the interests of investors and management teams, which is critical in professional services and other people-driven businesses," said Daniella G. Silberstein, co-chair of the firm's Global Corporate Practice. "His practice complements our existing capabilities and positions us well to support the increased client demand we are seeing from both private equity sponsors and strategic acquirers."

Abbassi is excited to return to Florida, where he has deep personal and professional connections.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig represents an opportunity to bolster my existing practice on a platform that is deeply rooted in Florida and highly regarded nationally among private equity clients," Abbassi said. "I'm looking forward to being part of a collaborative, multidisciplinary team while contributing to the firm's growth in the middle market."

Abbassi earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his B.A. from Emory University. He is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, and New York.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP