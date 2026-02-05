Greenberg Traurig Continues Expansion of Tax Practice with Philanthropy Lawyer Molly Unterseher

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to expand its Tax Practice with the addition of Molly S. Unterseher as a shareholder in the firm's Tax-Exempt Organizations & Philanthropy Practice.

Unterseher joins Greenberg Traurig from Nixon Peabody LLP, where she was a partner in the firm's Nonprofit Organizations practice and advised a diverse range of tax‑exempt clients.

Based in Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia and New York offices, Unterseher advises high-net-worth individuals and families, private foundations, public charities, and the charitable affiliates of for-profit companies on the formation, governance, and operation of philanthropic vehicles.

"Greenberg Traurig serves clients at the forefront of philanthropy. As our clients lead major foundations and fund transformational gifts to institutions across the country, they rely on seasoned legal advisors like Unterseher, who combine technical excellence with sound judgment," said Erika Mayshar, chair of the Tax-Exempt Organizations & Philanthropy Practice. "Molly brings a thoughtful, practical approach to helping organizations and families navigate complex charitable‑planning and governance considerations. Her experience strengthens our firm's dedicated philanthropy practice, which is uniquely positioned to help clients maximize their charitable impact during a period of significant wealth transfer."

Unterseher brings deep experience counseling clients on the complex rules applicable to private foundations, including grantmaking, endowments, self‑dealing, excess business holdings, termination taxes, and program‑related or mission‑related investments. Her work frequently intersects with other disciplines, and she collaborates with private wealth, corporate, real estate, and health care teams to ensure that transactions involving exempt organizations preserve tax‑exempt status and adhere to regulatory requirements.

"Molly brings significant experience advising nonprofits, high-net worth individuals, foundations, and hospital systems across the country. Her arrival enhances our ability to support the increasing demand for sophisticated tax‑exemption counsel and strengthens the collaborative, multidisciplinary approach our clients expect from us," said Paul R. McIntyre, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia office.

"Greenberg Traurig's robust platform and large national footprint will allow me to offer a broad range of resources to clients, while they benefit from the depth of a dedicated nonprofit and philanthropy practice," Unterseher said. "I look forward to collaborating across practices and helping organizations and high-net-worth individuals pursue meaningful philanthropic, community, and mission‑driven initiatives."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP