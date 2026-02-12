Greenberg Traurig Continues to Strengthen International Trade Practice with Shrutih R. Tewarie and Luciano Racco

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig, Llp Continues the Strategic Expansion of Its International Trade Practice and National Security Group with the Addition of Shareholders Shrutih R. Tewarie and Luciano (Lu) Racco. the Accomplished Attorneys Join from Foley Hoag Llp, Where They Served As Co-chairs of That Firm's International Trade & National Security Practice. Tewarie Will Be Resident in New York, While Racco Will Be Based in Washington, D.c.

Tewarie and Racco bring significant experience in outbound international trade, focusing on regulatory counseling, government and internal investigations, litigation, and other matters involving sanctions, export controls, anti-corruption, and foreign investment reviews — particularly those before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Their practices also intersect with white collar and national security matters.

"The demand for export controls and sanctions expertise continues to accelerate across industries and geographies," said Kara M. Bombach, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's International Trade Practice. "We are thrilled to welcome Shrutih and Lu as we continue to grow our team and deepen our bench in these areas. Their complementary experience bolsters our ability to serve clients in increasingly complex and high-stakes matters, working collaboratively to provide innovative and practical solutions."

The additions come at a time when governments worldwide are implementing unprecedented legal and regulatory measures to address technological change and national security concerns, resulting in a wave of enforcement actions from the United States, UK, EU, and beyond.

Tewarie and Racco's practices focus on cross-border trade, due diligence, investigations, and litigation for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to emerging businesses across a wide range of industries including life sciences, aerospace and defense, technology, financial services, oil & gas, and retail.

"Shrutih and Lu represent exactly the type of sophisticated practitioners our National Security Group offers our global client base," said E. Patrick Gilman, chair of Greenberg Traurig's National Security Group. "Their extensive experience and deep understanding of export controls and other global national security frameworks make them invaluable additions to our team serving clients across defense, aerospace, technology, and other critical sectors."

Both attorneys regularly work with agencies including the Departments of Treasury, Commerce, State, Justice, and Customs and Border Protection on matters involving sanctions, export controls, customs fraud, money laundering, and FCPA violations. They represent clients in high-stakes internal investigations, defend them against government enforcement actions, and assist them with obtaining licenses and guidance.

"Greenberg Traurig's ever-growing geographic footprint and expansive platform provide tremendous advantages for our clients," Tewarie and Racco said in a joint statement. "We are excited to join a team with such strong existing capabilities in international trade, and to help build further depth for clients facing increasingly complex regulatory challenges. The firm's strengths in customs and import, as well as in adjacent areas like government law and policy, government contracts, white collar, and global M&A and other corporate work, along with the firm's presence in key trading and financial hubs around the world, including in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, will allow us to collaborate on significant matters and deliver even greater value for clients."

Tewarie received her J.D. from Cornell Law School and B.A. from Tufts University. Racco earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP