Greenberg Traurig Expands APAC Private Credit and Restructuring Capabilities with Singapore Hire of Former M&G Head of Restructuring Andrew Amos

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Asia-Pacific (APAC) private credit and restructuring capabilities with the addition of Andrew Amos, former head of restructuring at global investment manager M&G plc, as a shareholder in its Singapore office, reflecting growing demand for cross-border capital solutions, restructuring, and special solutions expertise across Asia. He brings two decades of experience across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

The hire comes as Asia sees increased transaction activity driven by evolving interest rates, tariffs, and geopolitics. That increase also reflects growing private credit assets under management (AUM) and increasing cross-border investment flows between the United States, Europe, and Asia, driven by the artificial intelligence boom, digital infrastructure, and energy transition.

"Andrew's hiring exemplifies two pillars of Greenberg Traurig's global growth strategy: to recruit top local talent with expertise in local rules and markets and to build global practice groups that collaborate seamlessly across borders," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Our firm has been guided by those tenets, which has resulted in a unique, cross-border platform that has benefited our clients worldwide. Creating that network has allowed us to keep pace with the accelerated connectivity among the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It has allowed us to follow the economic megatrends driving the global economy by expanding key practice areas, like Private Equity and Private Credit. And it's why we have continued building our team in Asia, especially in the financial hub of Singapore, with Andrew serving as the latest example of that approach."

As global capital flows increasingly across borders, clients need private credit and restructuring advisers who can operate seamlessly across jurisdictions. Having spent years operating inside a global asset manager, Andrew brings a rare investor-side perspective on how private credit, restructuring, and special situations transactions are diligenced, structured, priced, and executed — an increasingly critical skillset as institutional capital continues to expand across Asia.

"Singapore is increasingly a key jurisdiction for private credit, restructuring, and workouts, alongside London, New York, and Texas, where we already have strong restructuring and special situations teams," said John Houghton, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. "Andrew's hiring is a key element of our global restructuring and special situations strategy and a big signal of our long-term belief in the APAC region. I've seen firsthand what kind of restructuring and special situations expert he is over many years of working on deals together, and I am thrilled to finally be able to call him a colleague."

Andrew has spent decades advising asset managers, funds, and corporations on complex cross-border transactions, including private credit, capital solutions, and restructurings. His clients span the globe and his work has covered a wide variety of sectors, including energy, mining, real estate, financial services, and entertainment.

Greenberg Traurig's global Restructuring & Special Situations Practice has grown in recent years in key markets around the world. That expansion includes lawyers positioned throughout Europe and the Middle East, including Aaron Harlow in London, Riccardo Agostinelli and Bruno Cova in Milan, and Christian Adams in Abu Dhabi. Andrew becomes an additional link in this practice who works with clients across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the APAC region.

Since opening an office in Shanghai in 2008, Greenberg Traurig has added offices in Seoul, Tokyo, and Singapore, creating a regional network of lawyers working together and collaborating closely with the firm's offices worldwide.

GT's Singapore office, launched just three years ago, has grown quickly due to rising client demand for cross-border advice across the energy transition, infrastructure, private credit, and special situations throughout Southeast Asia and Greater China. Andrew becomes the 10th shareholder to join Greenberg Traurig's Singapore office in the past four months, highlighted by leading lawyers in Energy & Natural Resources, Project & Infrastructure Finance, and Mergers & Acquisitions. Andrew will work closely with those lawyers, introduce investors interested in opportunities in the region, and assist with transactions across private credit, capital solutions, and restructuring.

A dual British and Australian citizen, Andrew graduated from the University of Western Australia Law School and then served as a judicial assistant to a member of the Supreme Court of Western Australia. He then spent the next 20 years in London building his restructuring practice at some of the world's leading international law firms.

Now with Greenberg Traurig, Andrew brings extensive experience across various asset classes, sectors, and jurisdictions. He has a broad network of advisers that work throughout the investment universe, including bankers, financial advisers, strategy consultants, and industry experts.

"Asia is increasingly offering investors opportunities in complex capital solutions, restructuring and special situations, and Singapore sits at the center of that opportunity set. In addition, the world's best investors tend to work across multiple sectors and regions when searching for opportunities that deliver the best relative value," Andrew said. "One of the greatest strengths of Greenberg Traurig is that it has established its regional offices, hired its lawyers, and developed its culture to support that way of working. They truly are client-focused and collaborative in everything they do. I can already see how the different offices and lawyers across the region work that way. I can't wait to join the team and get started."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP