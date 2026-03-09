Greenberg Traurig Expands Asia Presence with Tokyo Real Estate Finance Lawyer Reiko Saito

TOKYO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its market-leading Asia Real Estate Practice with the addition of Reiko Saito as of counsel in its Tokyo office.

Saito, an experienced Japanese law-qualified bengoshi, advises Japanese and international investors, owners, and managers on a full range of real estate transactions across all major asset classes. Her practice spans acquisitions and dispositions, complex joint ventures, fund structures, development projects, and property operations, and she brings significant experience in asset‑based lending, structured finance, and securitization.

Saito, who joins from Morrison & Foerster, also handles both asset‑level and corporate‑level energy and infrastructure transactions, leveraging her real estate experience to guide clients through the property‑related components critical to data center projects.

"We are delighted to welcome Reiko to our Tokyo team. Her deep experience in complex financings, securitizations, and the real estate components of energy and infrastructure projects significantly strengthens our ability to support clients in Japan and across Asia," said Joel H. Rothstein, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asia Real Estate Practice. "Her arrival underscores our firm's ongoing commitment to expanding our capabilities and investing in strategic growth throughout the region and beyond."

Saito represents lenders, borrowers, and underwriters in TMK bond financings, mortgage‑backed financings, real estate and consumer loan securitizations, asset-backed securities transactions, and trust‑based investment structures.

"In Tokyo and across Asia, our priority has always been to bring in exceptional legal talent that reflects our commitment to providing clients with outstanding service. Reiko's extensive and versatile experience exemplifies that commitment and enhances our real estate finance capabilities as we continue to grow our presence in the region," said Koji Ishikawa, managing shareholder of the firm's Tokyo office.

"I am pleased to join Greenberg Traurig, whose collaborative culture and reputation for handling sophisticated real estate transactions around the world strongly resonated with me," Saito said. "Having previously worked alongside several of my new colleagues, I'm excited to reunite with them and contribute to the firm's growing platform. I look forward to serving clients and expanding my practice across Asia and globally."

Saito has her LL.M. from Northwestern University and an LL.B. from Waseda University in Tokyo.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP