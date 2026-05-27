Greenberg Traurig Expands Private Equity Practice with Addition of Abigail Xu in New York

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Private Equity Practice with the addition of Abigail X. Xu as a shareholder in the New York office. She joins from Paul, Weiss.

Xu will augment Greenberg Traurig's expanding Private Equity Practice, bringing a broad-based practice spanning acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, equity investments, and activist defense. She has advised on both buy-side and sell-side transactions across a wide range of industries, including technology, infrastructure, energy, financial services, and insurance.

"Abigail's arrival reflects our continued focus on deepening our corporate Private Equity roster in New York and throughout the world," said Ejim Peter Achi, co-managing shareholder of the firm's New York office and co-chair of its Global Corporate and Private Equity practices. "She brings sophisticated experience across the full lifecycle of strategic transactions and is known for helping clients navigate complex, high-stakes matters with clarity and precision. Her ability to advise both public and private companies, combined with her cross-industry perspective, will further enhance our ability to support clients' evolving needs."

Xu has represented a wide range of companies and private equity sponsors in numerous transactions, including most recently working on Crown Castle's sale of its Fiber Solutions business to Zayo Group Holdings and its Small Cell business to Arium Networks, an EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund, for $8.5 billion; Eaton's acquisition of the Boyd Thermal business of Boyd Corporation for $9.5 billion; and GSK's acquisition of 35Pharma for $950 million.

Xu was drawn to Greenberg Traurig's business-minded approach that prioritizes maximizing value and providing flexibility for clients.

"I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig and to contribute to the firm's unwavering commitment to top-notch client service and excellence," Xu said. "I admire the group's nimble, business-focused mindset that puts clients first. I look forward to leveraging the firm's impressive global platform and collaborative culture to help clients execute their transactions and achieve their business goals."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP