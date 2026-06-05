Greenberg Traurig Expands Health Care & FDA Capabilities in California with Addition of Deborah J. Rotenberg and Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the growth of its Health Care & FDA Practice with the addition of Deborah J. Rotenberg as a shareholder in the firm's Sacramento office. She joins from Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP along with Practice Group Attorneys Lauren E. Barker and Ann-Margaret "Maggie" Boyadjian.

With more than 20 years of experience in California's health care regulatory environment, Rotenberg advises a broad range of providers, including clinics such as Federally Qualified Health Centers, hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, drug manufacturers, and individual practitioners, on complex compliance, licensure, and reimbursement matters. She counsels clients on health care mergers and acquisitions, helping them navigate licensure, enrollment, and other transactional issues in California's highly regulated health care sector. Rotenberg and her team also bring deep experience in reproductive health care and women's health legal issues.

"Deborah is widely respected in the California health care community for her practical insight and trusted counsel," firm CEO Brian L. Duffy said. "Her arrival reflects the importance of the California market to Greenberg Traurig and strengthens our ability to advise health care clients across the state's evolving regulatory landscape. It also underscores our commitment to maintaining a strong health care platform not only at the federal level, but in major state capitals where policy decisions shape the industry, including New York, Texas, Florida, and now California."

Rotenberg is recognized for her policy and legislative advocacy work, advising organizations and policymakers on proposed laws and administrative initiatives, including those involving reproductive health care and family planning services.

"Deborah and her team bring valuable experience advising providers on regulatory, reimbursement, and policy matters that are central to supporting health care clients across California and organizations seeking to do business here," Sacramento office Co-Managing Shareholders Alice L. Kessler and Timothy Long said in a joint statement. "She speaks their language and has a clear understanding of how these issues affect day-to-day operations and long-term strategy. Her perspective complements the counsel we offer clients operating in the state's distinctive health care market."

In addition to her work with clients, Rotenberg is a respected voice on health care regulatory issues and is deeply committed to supporting the continued growth of the legal profession. She is a frequent speaker and panelist at California Primary Care Association conferences and a co-author of the Federally Qualified Health Centers chapter in the California Physicians Legal Handbook, published by the California Medical Association. She also remains active in mentoring the next generation of lawyers through her alumni ties to the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco and University of California, Davis, and through her involvement with the California Society for Healthcare Attorneys.

"Greenberg Traurig offers a nationally recognized Health Care & FDA Practice, a broad global platform, and a deeply collaborative culture that can support the next stage of my practice's growth," Rotenberg said. "In a health care environment that continues to shift rapidly, particularly in California, clients need focused counsel that can keep pace with developments at the local, state, and national levels. My team and I look forward to working across the firm's offices and practice areas with our new colleagues to provide the integrated, forward-looking counsel this moment calls for."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP