Greenberg Traurig Expands New York Government Law & Policy Practice with Steve Malito and Nicole Weingartner

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to strengthen its New York Government Law & Policy Practice with the additions of Stephen Malito as shareholder and Nicole L. Weingartner as director. They will be based on Long Island and in Albany, enhancing the firm's strategic government relations capabilities across key New York markets. They join from Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, where Malito served as chair of the firm's New York State Government Relations Group.

Malito brings significant experience as a lobbyist and attorney representing Fortune 500 technology companies, major film studios, leading universities, social service agencies, statewide trade associations, and clients in the banking, insurance, and transportation sectors. He has successfully guided the passage of state laws benefiting clients and regularly navigates the New York State budget process on their behalf.

His government relations practice focuses on regulatory compliance and legislative advocacy across multiple industries, advising businesses on licensing, regulatory matters, and interactions with state government agencies.

Weingartner provides strategic advocacy support to clients navigating state government relations, including representing nonprofit organizations, trade associations, and government entities located on Long Island. Her practice includes designing and implementing legislative advocacy campaigns, reviewing potential implications of state and local laws, and assisting clients with political action committee operations. She draws on her experience serving in the New York State Senate and Assembly to help clients navigate complex legislative and budget processes.

"Steve and Nicole bring exceptional depth to our Long Island operations and represent exactly the kind of strategic growth we're pursuing in the downstate market," said John P. McEntee, co-Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Long Island office. "Their established credibility and proven track record both on Long Island and in Albany will provide tremendous value to our clients across multiple sectors."

"Steve and Nicole's combined expertise in corporate and nonprofit advocacy, along with their deep credibility and knowledge of state government — from hyperlocal Long Island municipalities to Albany's executive and legislative leadership — complements the firm's powerful platform representing clients at every level across the state. Their proven ability to guide clients dealing with challenging issues enhances our capacity to serve clients navigating New York's increasingly complex regulatory landscape. We are excited to welcome them to the firm," said Samir NeJame, chair of the New York State Government Law & Policy Practice.

The additions align with Greenberg Traurig's continued expansion of its government-facing capabilities across New York State. Malito and Weingartner's arrival follow recent significant New York hires including Anthony Bagnuola, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Gerald J. "Jerry" Jennings, a former Citi managing director and head of state & local government affairs; and Robert M. Rosenthal, who previously served as general counsel for the New York Public Service Commission and Department of Public Service.

"Greenberg Traurig's extensive platform and commitment to continuing to expand its Government Law & Policy Practice made this move compelling for our team," Malito and Weingartner said in a joint statement. "The firm's presence across key markets and its strategic focus on government relations that span specialties and geographies provide an ideal environment for us to serve our clients and grow our practice. The firm has built the strongest Government Law & Policy Practice in New York, and we're excited to be part of that continued success story."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP