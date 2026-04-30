Greenberg Traurig Takes Top Honors for Corporate, Litigation, and Real Estate Teams at 2026 Florida Legal Awards

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. earned top honors across its Corporate, Litigation, and Real Estate practices at the Daily Business Review 's 2026 Florida Legal Awards, held April 29 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

The annual awards program spotlights standout lawyers and teams whose work is shaping the state's legal landscape through a broad range of practice areas, according to the publication.

Miami Corporate Shareholder Joshua B. Forman, co-chair of the firm's Digital Infrastructure Industry Group, received Dealmaker of the Year honors for his leadership on a landmark data center transaction, underscoring Greenberg Traurig's strength in highly complex, market‑shaping digital infrastructure deals. The firm also received Litigation Department of the Year (General Litigation) and Real Estate Firm of the Year recognition, reflecting the collective achievements of its Florida‑based litigation and real estate teams.

"These honors reflect what our clients and communities across Florida have known for nearly 60 years — that Greenberg Traurig's roots run deep in this state. From our founding in Miami to our growth into a global law firm, we have built and maintained a market-leading presence serving the region's critical businesses and industries," Greenberg Traurig Senior Chairman Matthew B. Gorson said. "We are sincerely grateful to our clients for their continued confidence and for entrusting us with their most important and strategic legal matters both within Florida and beyond."

Forman was recognized for his work co-leading Greenberg Traurig's representation of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO) in the $27 billion private-debt financing of the Hyperion data center campus, one of the largest and most complex digital-infrastructure transactions ever executed. The project, developed through a joint venture between Meta Platforms and Blue Owl Capital, involves a hyperscale artificial intelligence campus with potential capacity of up to 7.2 gigawatts.

The Florida Litigation Practice secured impactful victories for clients across the state. Among its recent achievements, the team represented the plaintiffs in a lawsuit surrounding Brickell City Centre in Miami and won a landmark victory for Lyft before Florida's Third District Court of Appeal. The ruling was the first appellate order interpreting the scope of Florida's Transportation Network Companies (TNC) Statute. The team also won at trial and on appeal in the Patrick Reed v. Shane Ryan and Patrick Reed v. Brandel Chamblee cases, with the court affirming the dismissal of defamation claims against Greenberg Traurig's clients, Bloomberg L.P. and reporter Erik Larson.

Additionally, Florida Real Estate attorneys advised on a wide array of milestone projects and transactions last year. The team guided Swire Properties through the $512 million sale of a majority stake in the retail and parking components of Brickell City Centre to Simon Property Group and helped Related Group secure construction financing deals worth $390.3 million combined for Andare Residences by Pininfarina in Fort Lauderdale and Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach. The firm also represented Boca Raton-based Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties in their acquisition from Welltower of a portfolio of 296 medical office properties nationwide — one of the year's biggest real estate deals globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP