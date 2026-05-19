Greenberg Traurig Hires Leading TMT Lawyer Nick Roudev in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity continues to grow its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) offering in the Middle East by hiring Shareholder Nick Roudev, a senior lawyer in the region specializing in telecoms, artificial intelligence, data, and digital payments work. Roudev will be based in the firm's Riyadh office in a regional role supporting clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Roudev will complement and expand the practice breadth of Greenberg Traurig's regional TMT team, offering distinctive local experience to advise clients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on a diverse range of matters involving data centres, fiber-optic networks, digital infrastructure, AI, data, digital payments and fintech, digital health, and other emerging technologies, as well as intellectual property.

"Greenberg Traurig's strength has always been built on our ability to identify the markets and industries that matter most to our clients, and to place the very best talent at the center of those opportunities," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "The TMT industry is one of the most consequential areas of legal practice globally. We are strengthening our position as the go-to firm for sophisticated TMT matters across the Middle East and internationally, and this is precisely the kind of strategic investment that defines who we are as a firm."

In his practice, Roudev has represented clients in North America, Europe, and the Middle East across various industries, including regulated financial institutions and fintechs, telecommunications and other digital infrastructure operators, health services providers, businesses in digital media, aerospace, fashion, hospitality, and retail.

Roudev's hire strengthens Greenberg Traurig as an international law firm with a KSA-resident practice able to advise on a wide range of technology-related legal matters, including digital infrastructure design, deployment and operation services agreements, AI and other emerging technology licensing, development and operation arrangements, Software as a Service, outsourcing and other technology services agreements, co-branded cards, digital wallets and loyalty programs arrangements, payments processing, and data commercialization. Roudev's practice will support Greenberg Traurig's Corporate, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Project & Infrastructure Finance practices, in addition to stand-alone work.

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the firm's KSA location, added: "Our commitment to the region is reflected in the caliber of talent we continue to attract and welcoming Nick to our team is a defining moment for our practice. Nick brings exceptional depth across the full spectrum of the TMT industry, an industry that is at the very heart of Vision 2030 and KSA's transformation into a global digital economy. This is a significant milestone that demonstrates our absolute confidence in the future of the region and our long-term dedication."

Roudev added, "I am very excited to be joining Greenberg Traurig's close-knit team of leading professionals with deep, recognized regional experience, and look forward to this excellent opportunity to deliver more value and efficiency to our clients with an enhanced and integrated services offering."

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, adding an office in Abu Dhabi in 2025 and planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including real estate; infrastructure and transportation; energy and natural resources; hospitality; finance and restructuring; mergers and acquisitions; private equity; private credit; sports and entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; capital markets; and arbitrations and disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP