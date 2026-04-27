Greenberg Traurig Lands Marquee Government Law & Policy and National Security Additions in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added a six-member bipartisan team to its Washington, D.C., office, representing a significant expansion and strategic growth in the firm's lobbying capabilities in the nation's capital.

Christopher DeLacy joins as Shareholder and Co-Chair of the Federal Government Law & Policy Practice and Daniel Sennott joins as Shareholder and Co-Chair of the National Security group. Joel E. Roberson joins as a Shareholder and is a leading authority on drone policy and autonomous transportation. Misha Lehrer and Matthew P. Satterley join as Senior Directors, and James Hickey joins as Assistant Director. The team brings over a combined 100 years of public policy experience and a rare combination of capabilities under one roof: seasoned bipartisan lobbyists, senior-level political law and government ethics counsel, national security, homeland security, and defense advocacy, as well as specialized transportation policy and regulatory expertise in autonomous systems, drones, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. They join from Holland & Knight.

"In this time of unprecedented change around the country and across the world, our unified and collaborative global family continues to grow, without resorting to culture-killing mergers or verein structures, while further increasing our financial strength, now on pace to exceed $3 billion in annual revenues and with no outstanding debt. Our strong cultural and financial position and geographical reach allow us to enhance our ability to address the many regulatory and geopolitical issues, which have become even more crucial to our clients in today's environment. The addition of this high caliber, sophisticated team creates a transformative moment for our Washington presence while also providing even stronger support of our fast-growing private equity, M&A, real estate, energy, infrastructure, and other core practices across the world," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

The additions deepen Greenberg Traurig's capabilities across a broad range of federal policy, regulatory, and national security matters, including defense policy and appropriations, emerging technology, autonomous transportation and drone regulation, advanced air mobility, shipbuilding, space and satellite, political law and government ethics, and congressional investigations.

Ernest LaMont Greer, Co-President of Greenberg Traurig and Chairman of the Washington, D.C., office, emphasized the significance of the addition to the firm's regional and national footprint. "This extraordinary momentum for our Washington, D.C., office is a powerful signal of the trajectory we are on," Greer said. "The combination of our established D.C. platform, our firmwide depth across regulatory, transactional, and litigation disciplines, and the exceptional talent we have been able to attract positions us to deliver a truly differentiated level of service to clients whose most consequential issues run concurrently through the courtroom, the boardroom, and the halls of the federal government."

"The arrival of this extraordinarily experienced team is a tremendous addition to the high caliber professionals whom we have been adding across our federal, state, and local government law and policy platform for years," Government Law & Policy Co-Chair Demetrius G. McDaniel said. "Our new colleagues broaden Greenberg Traurig's ability to seamlessly represent clients on complex issues at every level of government, from state capitals to Capitol Hill. These factors allow Greenberg Traurig to provide a comprehensive client service experience, and corresponding results, that very few firms can offer."

DeLacy represents corporations, trade associations, local governments, coalitions, and nonprofits before Congress and the executive branch. His practice spans more than two decades at the intersection of law, policy, and government affairs, with a particular focus on technology, infrastructure, agriculture, trade, federal appropriations, congressional investigations, and political law and government ethics. He previously served as counsel to Sen. John Warner (R-Va.) and as counsel on the Technology Subcommittee of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. DeLacy joins Greenberg Traurig after serving as the Co-Chair of the Federal Government Affairs practice group at his previous international law firm.

"When Joel, Dan, and I evaluated this decision, the quality of the Greenberg Traurig platform mattered enormously," DeLacy said. "Our clients expect a certain level of service and sophistication. Greenberg Traurig is a full service, top tier firm and the breadth of its regulatory, transactional, and litigation capabilities will be a huge boon for our clients who operate well beyond the lobbying arena, and we look forward to working closely with the firm's existing Government Law & Policy leadership and team."

Sennott brings more than two decades of military service and senior government experience to bear on behalf of clients in the defense, industrial base, health care, and emerging technology sectors. He previously served as Staff Director and General Counsel for the House Committee on Armed Services and as a U.S. Army officer for over 20 years. He advises clients on defense industrial base policy and appropriations, dual-use emerging technology, quantum communications, industrial security, and congressional oversight.

"Greenberg Traurig has established a standout national security and defense bench," Sennott said. "I look forward to continuing to build that practice alongside Co-Chair Patrick Gilman and the talented team at Greenberg Traurig. The depth and trajectory of what has been assembled is a genuine differentiator, and I am excited to help lead that practice."

Roberson draws on over 20 years working on the most complex federal public policy issues, focusing primarily on the intersection between transportation and technology, as well as issues related to food, agriculture, and over-the-counter drugs. Joel assists clients to execute strategies to overcome federal policy blockers to business growth through bipartisan coalition building, strategy development, legislative drafting, and high-stakes negotiation on behalf of clients navigating federal legislative and regulatory processes. He is a recognized national expert on issues where technology is changing transportation, including self-driving cars, unmanned aircraft systems, counter drone systems, advanced air mobility, intelligent sensors, artificial intelligence, electrification, and advanced propulsion. He previously served in the elected leadership offices of the U.S. House of Representatives and as a law clerk to the House Judiciary Committee.

"Our clients are among the most significant players in the transportation and technology industries, and they require a platform that matches their scale and ambition. The Greenberg Traurig platform offered the opportunity to provide our clients with comprehensive lobbying, regulatory, and legal support," Roberson added. "We are excited to contribute to the continuing growth at Greenberg Traurig and offer clients the confidence that on day one they have all the resources they need and can expect the highest level of service."

Lehrer counsels clients on national security and defense policy, with a focus on the congressional defense committees and the Department of Defense. He brings experience shaping federal policy and funding outcomes in the annual NDAA and defense appropriations bills, and advises clients on defense acquisition, industrial base strategy, and the integration of dual-use and emerging technologies into national security missions. He previously served for eight years in the office of Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), covering appropriations and manufacturing, including everything from defense industrial base policy to workforce development, to economic matters.

Satterley counsels clients on federal and international transportation and technology matters, including unmanned aircraft system policy, airspace management, and advanced air mobility, drawing on extensive government and industry experience. He previously led government relations for a global drone delivery and unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems company, where he helped define new air traffic management frameworks for drone operations in the United States and Europe. Satterley spent eight years working in the House of Representatives for members serving on the House Armed Services and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees, supporting subcommittee chairmanships in both.

Hickey, a West Point graduate and U.S. Army combat veteran, advises throughout the defense industrial base on NDAA, appropriations, homeland security, and drone and counter-drone policy. Leveraging his unique operational experience across defense matters, particularly air defense and cyber-related capabilities, he translates complex technologies into actionable legislative and strategic communications solutions.

With this addition, Greenberg Traurig has welcomed more than 20 Shareholders, Of Counsel, and senior policy professionals to its Washington, D.C., office since the start of 2025, reflecting one of the most sustained periods of strategic growth in the office's history. Those arrivals include Stacey Bosshardt (Shareholder) and Edward Roggenkamp (Of Counsel) in the Environmental Practice; Noah N. Gillespie (Of Counsel, Financial Regulatory & Compliance); Rajat R. Shah (Shareholder, Gaming); Luciano Racco (Shareholder, International Trade); E. Patrick Gilman (Shareholder), Neal Higgins (Shareholder), and Joshua W. Johnson (Of Counsel) in the National Security group; Dr. Michael C. Mineiro (Shareholder, Space & Satellite); Kathryne C. Dickerson (Shareholder, Telecommunications); and Douglas Gansler and Stephen Ruckman in the State Attorneys General Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., Office: Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and governmental affairs professionals who provide legal counsel and strategic government affairs advice to companies, governments or governmental entities, and individuals. Our team assists clients with government and government contracts, global trade and investment, customs, export control and sanctions, health care and FDA, civil, criminal, and regulatory litigation at the trial and appellate levels, environmental regulatory, corporate, antitrust, labor and employment, energy, telecommunications, real estate and hospitality, patents, trademarks and copyright intellectual property, public finance, national defense, and homeland security.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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