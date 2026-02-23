Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers List

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon recognized 13 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its guide, Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers.

According to the publication, this guide selected its members through Lawdragon's proprietary process, which combines journalistic research, discussion with peers and other knowledgeable sources, and an abundance of nominations.

In this recognition, Lawdragon highlights lawyers at the forefront of advising and representing global entertainment, sports, and media clients — individuals and companies shaping the worlds of film, media, and sports, and influencing what audiences watch, read, and follow.

Thirteen Greenberg Traurig attorneys are listed in the following practice areas:

