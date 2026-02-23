Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers List

News provided by

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Feb 23, 2026, 14:44 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawdragon recognized 13 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP in its guide, Lawdragon 500 Leading Global Entertainment, Sports & Media Lawyers.

According to the publication, this guide selected its members through Lawdragon's proprietary process, which combines journalistic research, discussion with peers and other knowledgeable sources, and an abundance of nominations.

In this recognition, Lawdragon highlights lawyers at the forefront of advising and representing global entertainment, sports, and media clients — individuals and companies shaping the worlds of film, media, and sports, and influencing what audiences watch, read, and follow.

Thirteen Greenberg Traurig attorneys are listed in the following practice areas:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

