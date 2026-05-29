Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Recognized in Women in Business Law Americas Awards 2026

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Katz-Pearlman and Marina Olman-Pal, shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were recognized by Legal Benchmarking Group's 2026 Women in Business Law Americas Awards, winning North America Transfer Pricing Lawyer of the Year and North American Financial Regulation Lawyer of the Year, respectively.

The Women in Business Law Awards recognize "legal practitioners across a wide range of practice areas and aim to celebrate those who are breaking new ground in the areas of expertise," According to their website. Individuals are selected following a research process that includes analysis of direct submissions and firm data.

Katz-Pearlman, a shareholder in the firm's global Tax Practice, focuses her practice on the representation of large multinationals, partnerships, high-wealth individuals, and other taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), on both domestic and cross-border issues across all industries. She represents clients from the pre-exam phase through examination, appeals, and into litigation if necessary. Katz-Pearlman has wide-ranging experience with resolution of transfer pricing issues at the examination and IRS Appeals level as well as with Competent Authority proceedings, seeking a Mutual Agreement Procedure agreement and/or an Advanced Pricing Agreement.

Olman-Pal, co-chair of the firm's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice, advises foreign and U.S. financial institutions on a broad range of U.S. federal and state regulatory and compliance matters, including licensing/chartering, acquisitions, mergers, divestitures, third-party risk management and oversight issues, BaaS and other bank/fintech-related matters, compliance with Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering laws and regulations, GENIUS Act, and fair access law matters.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP