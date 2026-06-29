Greenberg Traurig London Lawyers Honoured at 2026 Women in Business Law EMEA Awards

LONDON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle L. Martin and Henrietta Walker, shareholders in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office, have been recognised at Legal Benchmarking Group's 2026 Women in Business Law EMEA Awards, which celebrate outstanding women in the legal profession across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Martin received the Real Estate Lawyer of the Year (Western Europe) award, while Walker was named M&A Lawyer of the Year (International). Both were also part of the Greenberg Traurig team recently recognised as Real Estate Team of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2026 for advising on the establishment of The UK Housing Platform Fund, advised by Waypoint Asset Management, and the fund's £1.1 billion take-private acquisition of The PRS REIT plc.

In total, Greenberg Traurig was shortlisted in 11 categories, including three Firm of the Year categories:

MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Firm of the Year

Poland Firm of the Year

US Firm in Europe

In addition, Executive Vice President and London Managing Shareholder Fiona Adams was shortlisted for Outstanding Achievement, London Shareholder Claire Broadbelt was shortlisted for Thought Leader of the Year (Western Europe), and the following lawyers were shortlisted in individual Lawyer of the Year categories:

Hannah Blom-Cooper — Litigation

Claire Broadbelt — White Collar Crime (which includes civil fraud )

) Angela Croker — Project Finance

Agnieszka Stankiewicz — Real Estate (CEEMEA)

Adams said: "We are delighted to see Dani and Henrietta recognised with these well-deserved awards. Their achievements reflect the expertise, commitment, and collaborative approach that defines our London office. We are equally proud of all our shortlisted colleagues and our firm nominations, which highlight the breadth of talent across our practices in the U.K., Europe, and the Middle East."

The Women in Business Law EMEA Awards, in partnership with The Lawyer, recognise leading women lawyers and the firms that support their success. Winners are selected following an extensive research process based on firm submissions, market feedback, and independent editorial analysis.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP