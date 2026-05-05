Greenberg Traurig Mexico Recognized Among the Top 5 Most Active Firms in Banking and Financial Sector by LACCA

MEXICO CITY, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office was ranked among the top 5 most active firms in the financial sector in the country by the Latin American Corporate Counsel Association (LACCA), as part of a select group of Mexican firms included in its "Who represents Latin America's biggest banks in 2025?" research.

The research examines which law firms advised the region's largest financial institutions in 2025, according to LACCA. The results highlight the breadth of the Mexico City office's Banking & Finance Practice group's portfolio.

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Banking & Finance Practice has broad experience advising local and foreign lenders and borrowers in connection with the structuring and negotiation of different types of financing transactions, including bilateral and syndicated loans, structured and project financings, acquisition financing, and debt restructurings, among others. The practice has structured and formalized financing transactions secured with several types of assets.

The firm has represented banks, funds, insurance companies, institutional investors, and other regulated and non-regulated financial institutions, as well as companies in different sectors, in a wide array of financial transactions and regulatory matters. The practice also includes transactions in the capital markets, including representing issuers, underwriters, and rating agencies, as well as structured finance matters.

Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Banking & Finance Practice is led by Shareholders José Raz Guzmán, Miguel A. Moisés, Rodrigo Orozco Waters, Juan Manuel González Bernal, David Argueta, and Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera, and includes Associates Edgar Fernando Orozco Ceballos, Paulina García de Leon, Francisco de Rosenzweig, and Joaquin García Pimentel Borja.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP