Greenberg Traurig Represents Blake L. Sartini In Acquisition of Golden Entertainment and Its Transition to Private, Family-Owned Operation

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Blake L. Sartini in the successful completion of Mr. Sartini's transition of Golden Entertainment to a private, family-owned operation following the close of a transaction involving Golden Entertainment and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI). The transaction closed April 30 with Golden Entertainment shareholders receiving a $2.75 cash dividend and 0.902 shares of VICI stock per share of Golden stock.

In connection with the transaction, VICI Properties acquired the real estate assets associated with seven of Golden Entertainment's casino resorts and entered into a triple-net master lease with entities controlled by Mr. Sartini. Golden Entertainment will continue to operate its full casino and tavern portfolio going forward.

"We were honored to represent Blake L. Sartini in returning Golden Entertainment to private family ownership. We congratulate Blake and the entire Golden Entertainment team!" said Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas Co-Managing Shareholder Michael J. Bonner.

In addition to Bonner, the Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Tampa Corporate Shareholder Dmitriy A. Tartakovskiy and Real Estate Practice member and Las Vegas office Co-Managing Shareholder Jim Mace.

The team also included Washington, D.C., Corporate Shareholder James Doyle, Fort Lauderdale Corporate Shareholder Laurie L. Green, Las Vegas Corporate and Hospitality Shareholder Brandon Roos, Denver Tax Shareholder Robert D. Simon, and New York Tax Shareholder Carl J. Riley; Las Vegas Corporate Of Counsel Gregory H. Cooper; and Fort Lauderdale Corporate Associate R. Joel Todd, Washington, D.C., Corporate Associate Jason Hak Hyun Kim, Chicago Gaming Associate Brenden P. Dunleavy, and Las Vegas Corporate Associate Serena Ruedas.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP