Greenberg Traurig Mexico Shortlisted in The Legal 500 Mexico Awards 2026

MEXICO CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office has been shortlisted in 10 categories in The Legal 500 Awards 2026, with firm-wide recognition in key practice areas and individual nominations for attorneys.

These nominations are the result of The Legal 500's market-leading independent research for the annual directory, according to the publication.

The firm has been shortlisted in the following firm-wide categories:

Competition and Antitrust Firm of the Year

Energy and Natural Resources Firm of the Year

Real Estate Firm of the Year

The following attorneys have also been shortlisted for individual awards:

