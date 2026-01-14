Greenberg Traurig's Steven Bainbridge Elected as Judge of Prestigious Motorsports Tribunal and Court of Appeal

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Bainbridge, co-chair of the Sports Business Industry Group of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, Limited, has been elected a judge of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) International Tribunal and International Court of Appeal (ICA). Bainbridge, who was elected at the recent FIA General Assembly, is one of 36 judges on this body established under the FIA Statutes and the FIA's International Sporting Code that resolves disputes brought before it by any of motorsports' National Sporting Authorities worldwide, or by the president of the FIA. His term runs through the end of 2029.

The FIA is the global governing body for world motorsports, including leading race series such as Formula One and the World Rally Championship, and the federation of the world's leading mobility organizations. Established in 1904, it includes 245 member organizations from 149 countries.

"I am honoured to have been elected as an FIA IT and ICA judge. This responsibility also reflects the specialized capabilities that can be found within Greenberg Traurig's Sports Law Practice, as motor sports continues to grow in importance and reach," Bainbridge said. "I am committed to serving the FIA on these important cases."

Bainbridge, who also is co-managing shareholder of the firm's Dubai office, has deep experience across the sports sector, advising clients on matters including governance issues, athlete endorsement agreements, player contracts, regulatory issues, broadcasting, anti-ambush marketing strategies, merchandising and licensing regulations and agreements, disciplinary issues, and sports-specific venue management agreements. His clients include private equity interests, sports governing bodies, corporate entities, government bodies, teams, athletes, and institutions related to sports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP