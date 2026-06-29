Greenberg Traurig Orange County Expands Litigation Practice, Adds Andrew Gray

Gray is a past president of the Orange County Chapter of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Litigation Practice, adding leading securities and commercial litigator Andrew Gray as a shareholder in Orange County. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Latham & Watkins LLP.

Gray, who recently completed his term as the Association of Business Trial Lawyers Orange County Chapter's president, represents companies, financial institutions, boards of directors, and individuals in high-stakes commercial litigation, with a focus on securities class actions, merger and acquisition (M&A) disputes, and partnership or corporate control contests.

"Andrew is an extraordinarily skilled leader in the bar and a litigator. His vast experience in complex litigation and as senior trial counsel will be a tremendous asset to our practice and in serving our clients at the highest level. His values and collegial spirit are perfectly aligned with our culture as well," said Bradford D. Kaufman, senior chairman of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the Securities Litigation Group, and global chairman of Professional Development and Integration. "Expert in navigating courts across the nation and in virtually all facets of litigation, Andrew is integral to our meeting significant client demand for sophisticated legal counsel nationwide."

With deep experience in litigating claims under the federal securities laws and in M&A dispute resolution, Gray represents clients who span a wide range of industries, including technology, health care, software, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and real estate. Having appeared in federal and state courts across multiple jurisdictions, including the Delaware Court of Chancery, Gray has tried cases to jury verdict as well as achieved numerous motions to dismiss, dismissals at summary judgment stages, and resolutions involving billions of dollars in transaction value. He was named to the Daily Journal's Top 40 Under 40 list for 2018 and was part of a team that won the publication's California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award in 2020.

A leader in the Orange County community, Gray has served on the boards of directors of the Orange County Federal Bar Association, the Association of Business Trial Lawyers' Orange County Chapter, the Public Law Center, and Community Legal Aid SoCal. Actively involved in pro bono work, Gray also serves on the board of directors for Human Options, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting victims of domestic abuse.

"Welcoming Andrew is a true pleasure; we have long known him to be an exceptional litigator and leader in law with a genuine commitment to the community that mirrors our own. I have greatly enjoyed the privilege of working side-by-side with him on several community service initiatives over the years," said Susan L. Heller, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Orange County office and co-chair of the firm's Global Trademark & Brand Management Group. "We continue to strategically grow our presence in Orange County, fulfilling our commitment to providing clients with distinct, business-focused legal counsel."

Gray noted that he was attracted to Greenberg Traurig for its enterprising and entrepreneurial culture, as well as the firm's collaborative global platform.

"These attributes and the firm's flexibility are vital in supporting my efforts to serve clients who are often experiencing critical and sometimes bet-the-company challenges," Gray said. "I look forward to providing strong and persuasive advocacy with a laser focus on business objectives in this motivating environment and working with some of the attorneys at the firm who I have known for years."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP