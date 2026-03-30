Greenberg Traurig Recognized Across Europe and the Middle East by Legal 500 EMEA 2026 Edition

News provided byGreenberg Traurig, LLP
Mar 30, 2026, 19:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2026 edition recognized 70 practices and 188 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.
According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 3,000 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.
The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a top-tier law firm in nine practice areas in three countries:
- Germany — Digital Content; Real Estate
- Italy — Investment Funds
- Poland — Banking and Finance; Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Competition/Antitrust; Private Equity; Real Estate
The guide recognizes 15 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on the "Hall of Fame" list:
Germany
- Claudia Hard — Real Estate Finance
- Dr. Christian Schede — Real Estate
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side
- Corrado Angelelli — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt
- Bruno Cova — Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency
- Marzio Longo — Real Estate and Construction
Netherlands
- Herald Jongen — Industry Focus: Information Technology
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Lejb Fogelman — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Robert Gago — Competition/Antitrust
- Marek Kozaczuk — Tax
- Jolanta Nowakowska-Zimoch — Real Estate
- Paweł Pietkiewicz — Dispute Resolution
- Agnieszka Stankiewicz — Real Estate
United Arab Emirates
- Nassif BouMalhab — Dispute Resolution: Arbitration and International Litigation
The guide recognizes 35 Greenberg Traurig lawyers as "Leading Partners":
Germany
- Dr. Viola Bensinger — Information Technology and Digitalisation
- Thomas Dünchheim — Commercial Administrative Law
- Dr. Christoph Enaux — Telecoms
- Dr. Anika Mitzkait — Real Estate Finance
- Dr. Stephen Rau — Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Dr. Florian Rösch — Real Estate
- Dr. Peter Schorling — Real Estate
Italy
- Riccardo Agostinelli — Restructuring and Insolvency
- Pietro Belloni — Commercial, Corporate, and M&A
- Bruna Cova — White-Collar Crime
- Mariafrancesca De Leo — Dispute Resolution
- Luigi Fontanesi — Intellectual Property
- Edoardo Gambaro — EU and Competition Law
- Eriprando Guerritore — Investment Funds
- Marco Leonardi — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side
- Alberto Santa Maria — Dispute Resolution
- Mario Santa Maria — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Carlo Scaglioni — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
Netherlands
- Francien Rense — Fraud and White-Collar Crime
- Sabine Schoute — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side
- David van Dijk — Real Estate
- Ingeborg Wind-Middel — Environment and Planning
Poland
- Rafał Baranowski — Private Equity
- Michał Bobrzyński — Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Private Equity
- Radomił Charzyński — Real Estate
- Lejb Fogelman — Private Equity
- Anna Hałas-Krawczyk — Employment
- Maciej Kacymirow — Tax
- Piotr Nerwiński — Banking and Finance
- Paweł Piotrowski — Capital Markets
- Rafał Sieński — Capital Markets
- Andrzej Wysokiński — Banking and Finance
United Arab Emirates
- David Bintliff — TMT
- Stephen Kelly — Real Estate
- Alex Roussos — Capital Markets
In addition, the guide recognizes 12 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Next Generation Partners" list:
Germany
- Dr. Oliver Markmann — Corporate; M&A
- Dr. Laura M. Zentner — Entertainment
Italy
- Daniele Migliarucci — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side
Netherlands
- Vincent de Bruijn — Fraud and White-Collar Crime
- Iris Dingemans — Investment Funds
- Coco van Zuiden — Real Estate
Poland
- Filip Kijowski — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Konrad Kosicki — Energy and Natural Resources
- Klaudia Królak — Private Equity
- Kamil Majewski — Real Estate
United Arab Emirates
- Angela Croker — Infrastructure and Projects (including projects finance)
- Sarah Mahood — Real Estate
The guide also recognizes six Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Leading Associates" list:
Italy
- Pietro Missanelli — EU and Competition Law
- Mara N. Penasa — Real Estate and Construction
Poland
- Tomasz Denko — Commercial, Corporate and M&A
- Paweł Długoborski — Banking and Finance
- Grzegorz Socha — Capital Markets
United Arab Emirates
- James Osun-Sanmi — Capital Markets
In total, the guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig's European and Middle East offices and lawyers as follows: 18 practice areas and 40 lawyers in Germany; 13 practices areas and 35 lawyers in Italy; 14 practice areas and 41 lawyers in the Netherlands; 14 practice areas and 38 lawyers in Poland; two practice areas and six lawyers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and 9 practice areas and 31 lawyers in the United Arab Emirates.
The Legal 500's website offers full details on the firm's rankings in Europe and the Middle East.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
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