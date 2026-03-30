Greenberg Traurig Recognized Across Europe and the Middle East by Legal 500 EMEA 2026 Edition

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2026 edition recognized 70 practices and 188 lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

According to The Legal 500, the EMEA guide provides researched coverage of more than 80 countries and over 3,000 ranked law firms. The publication conducts the research process annually, providing a detailed qualitative assessment of various factors, including work law firms have conducted over the past 12 months and historically; team experience and depth; specialties and ancillary services; and law firm client opinions.

The guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig as a top-tier law firm in nine practice areas in three countries:

Germany — Digital Content; Real Estate

Italy — Investment Funds

Poland — Banking and Finance; Capital Markets; Commercial, Corporate and M&A; Competition/Antitrust; Private Equity; Real Estate

The guide recognizes 15 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on the "Hall of Fame" list:

Germany

Claudia Hard — Real Estate Finance

Dr. Christian Schede — Real Estate

Italy

Riccardo Agostinelli — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side

Corrado Angelelli — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Capital Markets: Debt

Bruno Cova — Compliance; Restructuring and Insolvency

Marzio Longo — Real Estate and Construction

Netherlands

Herald Jongen — Industry Focus: Information Technology

Poland

United Arab Emirates

Nassif BouMalhab — Dispute Resolution: Arbitration and International Litigation

The guide recognizes 35 Greenberg Traurig lawyers as "Leading Partners":

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

United Arab Emirates

In addition, the guide recognizes 12 Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Next Generation Partners" list:

Germany

Italy

Daniele Migliarucci — Banking and Finance: Borrower Side; Banking and Finance: Lender or Arranger Side

Netherlands

Poland

United Arab Emirates

Angela Croker — Infrastructure and Projects (including projects finance)

Sarah Mahood — Real Estate

The guide also recognizes six Greenberg Traurig lawyers on its "Leading Associates" list:

Italy

Pietro Missanelli — EU and Competition Law

Mara N. Penasa — Real Estate and Construction

Poland

Tomasz Denko — Commercial, Corporate and M&A

Paweł Długoborski — Banking and Finance

Grzegorz Socha — Capital Markets

United Arab Emirates

James Osun-Sanmi — Capital Markets

In total, the guide recognizes Greenberg Traurig's European and Middle East offices and lawyers as follows: 18 practice areas and 40 lawyers in Germany; 13 practices areas and 35 lawyers in Italy; 14 practice areas and 41 lawyers in the Netherlands; 14 practice areas and 38 lawyers in Poland; two practice areas and six lawyers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and 9 practice areas and 31 lawyers in the United Arab Emirates.

The Legal 500's website offers full details on the firm's rankings in Europe and the Middle East.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP