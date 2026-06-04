Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2026 Guide

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 306 attorneys recognized in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide. The firm is recognized in 67 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.

According to Chambers, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. In the research, clients praised the firm's collaborative approach, with one stating: "Greenberg Traurig's most notable advantage is its remarkable ability to collaborate seamlessly across a wide range of legal topics and geographic locations, enabling the firm to advance complex projects efficiently and effectively for its clients."

Attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Senior Statespeople," "Eminent Practitioners," or "Up and Coming" list, among others.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:

Star Individuals

Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide; Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019, Litigation: Trial Lawyers since 2023, and Litigation: Product Liability in Georgia since 2025.

Richard C. McCrea Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list since 2010.

Senior Statespeople

Eminent Practitioners

Bradford D. Kaufman (Litigation: Securities, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's West Palm Beach office. This is the first year he is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list.

Up and Coming

For USA – Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 34 practice areas:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite

Construction

Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Energy Transition

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Environment

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Franchising

Gaming & Licensing

Government Contracts: Highly Regarded

Healthcare: Highly Regarded

Immigration

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property: Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment

Leisure & Hospitality

Life Sciences

Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite

Native American Law

Privacy & Data Security: Litigation

Privacy & Data Security: The Elite

Private Equity: Fund Formation

Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite

Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

Public Finance

Real Estate

REITs

Retail

Space

Sports Law

Startups & Emerging Companies

Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized at the state level in the 119 firm rankings across 45 practice areas listed below:

Banking & Finance

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded

Construction

Corporate/Commercial

Corporate/M&A

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Energy & Natural Resources

Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

Environment

Gaming & Licensing

Healthcare

Immigration

Insurance: Regulatory

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property: Patent

Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Labor & Employment

Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded

Labor & Employment: The Elite

Life Sciences

Litigation: Appellate

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded

Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite

Litigation: Product Liability

Litigation: Securities

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations: Highly Regarded

Media & Entertainment: Music

Private Equity: Buyouts

Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

Public Finance

Real Estate

Real Estate: Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Tax

Tax: State & Local

Water Law

Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP