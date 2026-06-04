Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2026 Guide

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Jun 04, 2026, 15:06 ET

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 306 attorneys recognized in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide. The firm is recognized in 67 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.

According to Chambers, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. In the research, clients praised the firm's collaborative approach, with one stating: "Greenberg Traurig's most notable advantage is its remarkable ability to collaborate seamlessly across a wide range of legal topics and geographic locations, enabling the firm to advance complex projects efficiently and effectively for its clients."

Attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Senior Statespeople," "Eminent Practitioners," or "Up and Coming" list, among others.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:

Star Individuals

  • Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide; Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019, Litigation: Trial Lawyers since 2023, and Litigation: Product Liability in Georgia since 2025.
  • Richard C. McCrea Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list since 2010.

Senior Statespeople

Eminent Practitioners

Up and Coming

  • Dillon R. Colucci (Immigration, California) is a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025
  • Marcella C. Ducca (Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is co-chair of the Atlanta Products Liability Litigation Group. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
  • Catherine E. Galea (Healthcare, Pennsylvania) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
  • Kelly Robreno Koster (Labor & Employment, Texas) is a shareholder in the Houston and New York offices. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
  • Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee (Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Texas) is an of counsel in the Dallas office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
  • Chia-Feng Lu (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory, District of Columbia) is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2024.
  • Katy O'Brien (Real Estate, Colorado) is a shareholder in the Denver office. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
  • Alayne M. Opie (Litigation: General Commercial, Nevada) is a shareholder in the Las Vegas office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
  • Joseph R. Rudas (Real Estate, Illinois) is a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice in the firm's Chicago office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
  • Daniella Genet Silberstein (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, Florida: South) is a shareholder in the Miami office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
  • Will Wagner (Environment, California) is a shareholder in the Sacramento office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2024.
  • John Wharton (Litigation: General Commercial, Colorado) is an of counsel in the Denver office. This is his first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list.

For USA – Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 34 practice areas:

  • Banking & Finance
  • Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite
  • Construction
  • Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded
  • Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
  • Energy Transition
  • Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
  • Environment
  • Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
  • Franchising
  • Gaming & Licensing
  • Government Contracts: Highly Regarded
  • Healthcare: Highly Regarded
  • Immigration
  • Intellectual Property
  • Intellectual Property: Trade Secrets
  • Labor & Employment
  • Leisure & Hospitality
  • Life Sciences
  • Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
  • Native American Law
  • Privacy & Data Security: Litigation
  • Privacy & Data Security: The Elite
  • Private Equity: Fund Formation
  • Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
  • Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
  • Public Finance
  • Real Estate
  • REITs
  • Retail
  • Space
  • Sports Law
  • Startups & Emerging Companies
  • Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized at the state level in the 119 firm rankings across 45 practice areas listed below:

  • Banking & Finance
  • Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded
  • Construction
  • Corporate/Commercial
  • Corporate/M&A
  • Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
  • Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
  • Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
  • Energy & Natural Resources
  • Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
  • Environment
  • Gaming & Licensing
  • Healthcare
  • Immigration
  • Insurance: Regulatory
  • Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
  • Intellectual Property
  • Intellectual Property: Patent
  • Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution
  • Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
  • Labor & Employment
  • Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded
  • Labor & Employment: The Elite
  • Life Sciences
  • Litigation: Appellate
  • Litigation: General Commercial
  • Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
  • Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
  • Litigation: Product Liability
  • Litigation: Securities
  • Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
  • Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations: Highly Regarded
  • Media & Entertainment: Music
  • Private Equity: Buyouts
  • Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
  • Public Finance
  • Real Estate
  • Real Estate: Finance
  • Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance
  • Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
  • Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
  • Tax
  • Tax: State & Local
  • Water Law

Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide:

Attorney

Market

USA Guide Practice Area

Joseph Agostino

New Jersey

Intellectual Property

Farah S. Ahmed

New York

Real Estate: Finance

Samantha Ahuja

USA – Nationwide

Leisure & Hospitality

Cuneyt A. Akay

Colorado

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré

Florida

Banking & Finance: Transactional

Tricia A. Asaro

New York

Healthcare

Andrea Austin

Colorado

Real Estate

Stephen Baird

Minnesota

Intellectual Property

Ian C. Ballon

California

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Johnine P. Barnes

District of Columbia

Labor & Employment

Kerri L. Barsh

Florida

Environment

Steven E. Bartz

Texas

Corporate/M&A

Michael J. Baum

Illinois

Real Estate

Naomi G. Beer

Colorado

Labor & Employment

Christopher L. Bell

Texas

Environment

Lennie A. Bersh

New Jersey

Intellectual Property

Sean W. Bezark

Illinois

Environment: Mainly Transactional

Charles J. Biederman

California

Media & Entertainment: Media

Charles S. Birenbaum

California

Labor & Employment

Daniel H. Black

California

Media & Entertainment: Transactional

Brian H. Blaney

Arizona

Corporate/M&A

Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch

Texas

Litigation: Appellate

Dennis J. Block

New York

Corporate/M&A

Warren S. Bloom

Florida

Public Finance

Theodore I. Blum

Georgia

Corporate/M&A

Michael A. Boldt

Texas

Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)

Christopher C. Bolten

California

Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution

Thomas J. Bond

Texas

Insurance: Regulatory

Michael J. Bonner

Nevada

Corporate/Commercial

Gaming & Licensing

Scott J. Bornstein

New York

Intellectual Property: Patent

Francis (Frank) R. Bradley III

Texas

Banking & Finance

Denis Braham

Texas

USA – Nationwide

Real Estate

Sports Law

Heath J. Briggs

Colorado

Intellectual Property

Thomas R. Brill

California

Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation

Christian Brito

Florida

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Alan J. Brody

New Jersey

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Courtney Brooks

Georgia

Immigration

Lou Ann Brunenn

Texas

Banking & Finance

Burt Bruton

Florida: South

Real Estate

Jacob D. Bundick

Nevada

Litigation: General Commercial

Stacy A. Carpenter

Colorado

Litigation: General Commercial

Brigid F. Cech Samole

Florida

Litigation: Appellate

Michael J. Cherniga

Florida

Healthcare

Jeffrey A. Chester

USA – Nationwide

Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional

Vincent H. Chieffo

California

Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Jeffery M. Chiow

USA – Nationwide

Government Contracts

Government Contracts: Bid Protests

Francis A. Citera

Illinois

USA – Nationwide

Litigation: Product Liability

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Anthony W. Clark

Delaware

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Joseph C. Coates III

Florida

Litigation: Securities

Joshua D. Cohen

Pennsylvania

Real Estate: Finance

Lori G. Cohen

Georgia

USA – Nationwide

Litigation: Product Liability

Litigation: Trial Lawyers

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Product Liability: Pharmaceutical

Michael A. Collyard

Minnesota

Litigation: General Commercial

Dillon R. Colucci

California

Immigration

Joseph F. Coniglio

Texas

Healthcare

Tyler D. Coombe

Colorado

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Governmental Investigations

Jay L. Cooper

California

Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent

Media & Entertainment: Media

Kim Cooper

Nevada

Intellectual Property

Jordan W. Cowman

Texas

Labor & Employment

Robert L. Crewdson

Georgia

Construction

Sheryl Tatar Dacso

Texas

Healthcare

Jaret L. Davis

Florida: South

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Michael H. Davis

California: Southern

Real Estate

James J. DeCarlo

Florida

New Jersey

Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property

Albert A. del Castillo

Florida

Public Finance

Christopher DeLacy

USA – Nationwide

Political Law

John A. DeTore

Massachusetts

Energy & Natural Resources

Karl G. Dial

Texas

Litigation: Securities

Timothy W. Donovan

USA – Nationwide

REITs: Tax

Robert J. Downing

Florida

Energy & Natural Resources

Dominic E. Draye

Arizona

Litigation: Appellate

John S. Ducat

Georgia

Construction

Marcella C. Ducca

Georgia

Litigation: Product Liability

Charles C. Dunham, IV

Texas

Healthcare

David J. Dykeman

Massachusetts

Intellectual Property

Life Sciences

David R. Eastlake

Texas

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Richard A. Edlin

New York

Litigation: General Commercial

Troy A. Eid

USA – Nationwide

Native American Law

John D. Elrod

Georgia

Bankruptcy/ Restructuring

Seth J. Entin

Florida

Tax

Robert C. Epstein

New Jersey

Construction

Iris Escarrá, B.C.S.

Florida: South

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Orlando L. Evora

Florida: North & Central

Real Estate

Kristine J. Feher

New Jersey

Labor & Employment

Joel Feldman

Georgia

Intellectual Property

Mark E. Ferrario

Nevada

Litigation: General Commercial

G. Michelle Ferreira

California: Northern

Tax

Daniel P. Filor

New York

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Lindsay J. Fiore

Arizona

Labor & Employment

Bruce Fischer

California: Southern

Real Estate

Gregory A. Fishman

California: Southern

Real Estate

Michael T. Fishman

Illinois

Real Estate

Eric Freedman

Washington

Energy & Natural Resources

David Freylikhman

New Jersey

Real Estate

Julia Frost-Davies

Massachusetts

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Catherine E. Galea

Pennsylvania

Healthcare

Mark R. Galis

Illinois

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Sabrina R. Gallo

Florida

Litigation: Product Liability

Douglas Gansler

USA – Nationwide

State Attorneys Generals

Tracy L. Gerber

Florida

Labor & Employment

John F. Gibbons

Illinois

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Lorie Skjerven Gildea

Minnesota

Litigation: Appellate

Prashant Girinath, Ph.D.

Massachusetts

Intellectual Property: Licensing

Richard J. Giusto

Florida: South

Real Estate

Jerrold F. Goldberg

New York

Labor & Employment

Jodi R. Goodheart

Nevada

Real Estate

Matthew B. Gorson

Florida: South

Real Estate

Benjamin G. Greenberg

Florida

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Alan R. Greenfield

USA – Nationwide

Franchising

James Grogan

Texas

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Rebekah S. Guyon

USA – Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security: Litigation

Kendyl T. Hanks

Texas

Litigation: Appellate

Elizabeth (Liz) Harding

USA – Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security: Privacy

Susan L. Heller

California

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional

Kara B. Hendricks

Nevada

Litigation: General Commercial

Jennifer Hermansky

Pennsylvania

Immigration

James Hernandez

Texas

Public Finance

Robert J. Herrington

California

USA – Nationwide

Litigation: General Commercial

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Edward S. Hershfield

Massachusetts

Real Estate

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Joseph A. Herz

USA – Nationwide

REITs

Shari L. Heyen

Texas

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Adam S. Hoffinger

District of Columbia

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Ronald J. Holland

California

Labor & Employment

John Huber

Utah

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Rebecca Hudson

Colorado

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D.

Massachusetts

Intellectual Property

Life Sciences

John B. Hutton III

Florida: South

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Harold N. Iselin

New York

Healthcare

Ankush R. Israni

California: Southern

Real Estate

Robert J. Ivanhoe

New York

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Bradley A. Jacobson

Massachusetts

Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

Annette W. Jarvis

Colorado

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

David Jay

New Jersey

Litigation: General Commercial

David C. Jensen

New Jersey

Construction

John C. Jeppsen

Nevada

Corporate/Commercial

Ethel J. Johnson

Texas

Labor & Employment

Franklin D.R. Jones Jr.

Texas

Public Finance

Robert C. Jones

USA – Nationwide

Government Relations: Federal

Kate Kalmykov

New York

Immigration

Edward H. Kammerer

USA – Nationwide

Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Barbara T. Kaplan

USA – Nationwide

Tax: Controversy

Roger B. Kaplan

New Jersey

Litigation: General Commercial

Fred E. Karlinsky

Florida

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Bill Katz

Texas

Antitrust

Meredith L. Katz

Illinois

Real Estate

Bradford D. Kaufman

Florida

Litigation: Securities

Kevin H. Kelley

Colorado

Real Estate

Mark J. Kelson

California

Private Equity: Buyouts

Glenn S. Kerner

USA – Nationwide

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Galit Kierkut

New Jersey

Labor & Employment

Candice E. Kim

California

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Marvin A. Kirsner

Florida

Tax: State & Local

David W. Klaudt

Texas

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Zackary D. Knaub

New York

New York: Upstate

Environment

Kelly Robreno Koster

Texas

Labor & Employment

Michael N. Kreitzer

Florida

Litigation: General Commercial

Real Estate Litigation

Craig S. Krummen

Minnesota

Intellectual Property

David B. Kurzweil

Georgia

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Emily Ladd-Kravitz

Massachusetts

USA – Nationwide

Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment

Startups & Emerging Companies

James O. Lang

Florida

Tax

Nancy B. Lash

Florida: South

Real Estate

Gregory K. Lawrence

USA – Nationwide

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Marc Lazar

Massachusetts

Real Estate

Rob LeBlanc

Texas

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

James LeBrun

USA – Nationwide

Transportation: Aviation: Transactional

Kimberly S. LeCompte

Florida: South

Real Estate

Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee

Texas

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Corey E. Light

Illinois

Real Estate

Lauren A. Liss

Massachusetts

Environment

Victoria Davis Lockard

Georgia

Litigation: Product Liability

Timothy Long

California

Labor & Employment

Vanessa Albert Lowry

Pennsylvania

Public Finance

Chia-Feng Lu

District of Columbia

Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory

Eric W. Macaux

Massachusetts

Energy & Natural Resources

Kara L. MacCullough

Florida: South

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Ian R. Macdonald

Georgia

Immigration

Jim Mace

Nevada

Real Estate

Jacobus D. Machalow

California: Northern

Real Estate

Steven M. Malina

Illinois

Litigation: Securities

Michael L. Malone

Texas

Healthcare

Joseph J. Mamounas

Florida

Litigation: General Commercial

David G. Mandelbaum

Pennsylvania

Environment

Bruce I. March

Florida: South

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Milos Markovic

Illinois

Real Estate

Bradley R. Marsh

California

Tax: State & Local

Gerard C. Martin

Illinois

Banking & Finance

Ian S. Marx

New Jersey

Litigation: General Commercial

Joel D. Maser

Florida

Tax

Dwayne L. Mason

Texas

Intellectual Property

Terence P. McCourt

Massachusetts

Labor & Employment

Richard C. McCrea Jr.

Florida

Labor & Employment

Sean McGuinness

USA – Nationwide

Gaming & Licensing

Ben McGuire

Massachusetts

Public Finance

Paul R. McIntyre

Pennsylvania

Environment

Barbara Meili

New York

Media & Entertainment: Corporate

Scott Mendeloff

Illinois

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Scott Meza

Virginia: Northern

Corporate/M&A

William Michael, Jr.

Minnesota

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Nelson F. Migdal

USA – Nationwide

Leisure & Hospitality

Gretchen N. Miller

Illinois

Litigation: Product Liability

Matthew W. Miller

Florida: South

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Christopher H. Milton

Massachusetts

Real Estate

Dr. Michael C. Mineiro

USA – Nationwide

Space

Kenneth M. Minesinger

USA – Nationwide

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Katie Molloy

Florida

Labor & Employment

Ana C. Montalbán

Pennsylvania

Public Finance

Eric W. Moran

New Jersey

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Colleen A. Murphy

Massachusetts

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Michael G. Murphy P.E.

Florida

Construction

Marc J. Musyl

Colorado

Corporate/M&A

Nathan J. Muyskens

District of Columbia

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Howard L. Nelson

USA – Nationwide

Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)

Christopher J. Neumann

Colorado

Environment

Jon T. Neumann

Arizona

Insurance

Ari Newman

Florida: South

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Kent Newsome

Texas

Real Estate

Neil Oberfeld

Colorado

Real Estate

Katy O'Brien

Colorado

Real Estate

Thomas P. O'Brien

California

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Erica L. Okerberg

Nevada

USA – Nationwide

Gaming & Licensing

Marina Olman-Pal

Florida

Banking & Finance: Regulatory

Alayne M. Opie

Nevada

Litigation: General Commercial

David W. Oppenheim

USA – Nationwide

Franchising

Bethani R. Oppenheimer

Georgia

Banking & Finance

A. Sheila Oretsky

Florida

Litigation: General Commercial

Gregory E. Ostfeld

Illinois

Litigation: Product Liability

Lawson S. Parker

Colorado

Corporate/M&A

Adrian Patterson

Texas

Public Finance

David C. Peck

Florida

Healthcare

Breton H. Permesly

USA – Nationwide

Franchising

Chinh H. Pham

Massachusetts

Intellectual Property

Oscar N. Pinkas

New York

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Steve Plinio

California

Media & Entertainment: Media

Rita M. Powers

Illinois

Litigation: General Commercial

Justin J. Prochnow

USA – Nationwide

Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation

Daniel Pulecio-Boek

USA – Nationwide

International Arbitration: Customs

Stephanie J. Quincy

Arizona

Labor & Employment

Bethany Rabe

Nevada

Intellectual Property

Laura Siegel Rabinowitz

USA – Nationwide

International Trade: Customs

Stephen L. Rabinowitz

New York

Real Estate: Mainly Dirt

Magan Pritam Ray

California: San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Surrounds

Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

Laura Foote Reiff

District of Columbia

USA – Nationwide

Immigration

Linda M. Ricci

Massachusetts

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Carl J. Riley

USA – Nationwide

REITs: Tax

Joel E. Roberson

USA – Nationwide

Government Relations: Federal

Jon S. Robins

Pennsylvania

Real Estate: Finance

Bobby Rosenbloum

Georgia

Intellectual Property

Mathew S. Rosengart

California

Media & Entertainment: Litigation

Steven J. Rosenwasser

Georgia

Litigation: General Commercial

Tina M. Ross

Texas

Real Estate

Brad M. Rostolsky

Pennsylvania

Healthcare

Joseph R. Rudas

Illinois

Real Estate

Steven C. Russo

New York

Environment

Nataliya "Natasha" Rymer

Pennsylvania

Immigration

Doreen U. Saia

New York

USA - Nationwide

Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market

Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)

Zachary D. Sakas

Arizona

Public Finance

Jody E. Saltzman

New Jersey

Real Estate

Gary A. Saul

Florida: South

Real Estate

Alexander L. Scarola

Pennsylvania

Public Finance

Michael J. Schaengold

USA – Nationwide

Government Contracts

Elliot H. Scherker

Florida

Litigation: Appellate

Ozzie A. Schindler

Florida

Tax

Benjamin Schladweiler

Delaware

Intellectual Property

David I. Schulman

Georgia

USA – Nationwide

Technology & Outsourcing

Sports Law: Esports

Jay A. Segal

New York

Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

Godric C. Shoesmith

USA – Nationwide

REITs

Daniella Genet Silberstein

Florida: South

Corporate/M&A & Private Equity

Meredith Singer

Florida: South

Real Estate

Drew Slone

Texas

Public Finance

Louis Smith

New Jersey

Litigation: General Commercial

Milton "Skip" Smith

USA – Nationwide

Space

Timothy F. Stanfield

Florida

Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory

Howard J. Steinberg

California

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Michele L. Stocker

Florida

Litigation: General Commercial

Jonathan L. Sulds

New York

Labor & Employment

Michael J. Sullivan

Florida: North & Central

USA – Nationwide

Real Estate

Leisure & Hospitality

Alan N. Sutin

Florida

Intellectual Property

Joel E. Tasca

Nevada

Litigation: General Commercial

Michael J. Thomas

Florida

Construction

Lauri S. Thompson

Nevada

Intellectual Property

Sara K. Thompson

Georgia

USA – Nationwide

Litigation: Product Liability

Product Liability & Mass Torts

Product Liability: Pharmaceutical

Christopher Thorne

Colorado

Water Law

Christopher Torres

Florida

Litigation: General Commercial

Marc H. Trachtenberg

Illinois

Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets

Mark G. Tratos

Nevada

Intellectual Property

Jena M. Valdetero

USA – Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security: Cybersecurity

Jeffrey H. Verbin

Arizona

Real Estate: Finance

Gregg R. Vermeys

Nevada

Real Estate

Daniel J. Wadley

Utah

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Eric Waeckerlin

Colorado

Environment

Will Wagner

California

Environment

Dale Wainwright

Texas

Litigation: Appellate

Kevin J. Walsh

Massachusetts

Bankruptcy/Restructuring

Michael L. Watkins

Florida

Public Finance

Jennifer Weddle

USA – Nationwide

Native American Law

David B. Weinstein

Florida

Environment

Litigation: General Commercial

Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

Martine Tariot Wells

Colorado

Labor & Employment

Labry Welty

Texas

Tax

John Wharton

Colorado

Litigation: General Commercial

Jéan E. Wilson

Florida

Public Finance

Natasha L. Wilson

Georgia

Labor & Employment

Edward R. Winkofsky

USA – Nationwide

Gaming & Licensing

Courtney S. York

Texas

Technology: Corporate & Commercial

Shira R. Yoshor

Texas

Labor & Employment

Jeremy D. Zangara

Arizona

Corporate/M&A

David A. Zetoony

USA – Nationwide

Privacy & Data Security: Privacy

Jon Zimring

Illinois

Labor & Employment

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

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