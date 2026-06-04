Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2026 Guide

News provided byGreenberg Traurig, LLP
Jun 04, 2026, 15:06 ET
NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 306 attorneys recognized in the Chambers USA 2026 Guide. The firm is recognized in 67 of the guide's practice areas across 26 regions.
According to Chambers, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. In the research, clients praised the firm's collaborative approach, with one stating: "Greenberg Traurig's most notable advantage is its remarkable ability to collaborate seamlessly across a wide range of legal topics and geographic locations, enabling the firm to advance complex projects efficiently and effectively for its clients."
Attorneys and practices are ranked by placement in "Bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated by market and practice on the "Star Individual," "Senior Statespeople," "Eminent Practitioners," or "Up and Coming" list, among others.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are recognized in special categories, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:
Star Individuals
- Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide; Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Trial Lawyers, USA – Nationwide; Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is vice chair of Greenberg Traurig, co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and co-chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group. She has been recognized on the Star Individuals list for Product Liability & Mass Torts since 2019, Litigation: Trial Lawyers since 2023, and Litigation: Product Liability in Georgia since 2025.
- Richard C. McCrea Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized on the Star Individuals list since 2010.
Senior Statespeople
- Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is the senior chairman of the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statespeople list since 2025. He was recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list from 2014-2024.
- Anthony W. Clark (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Delaware) is a senior counsel in the firm's Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. He has been recognized on the Senior Statespeople list since 2024.
- Jay L. Cooper (Media & Entertainment: Media; Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent, California) is a shareholder who founded the Los Angeles Entertainment Practice. This is the first year he is recognized on the Senior Statespeople list.
- Sheryl Tatar Dacso (Healthcare, Texas) is a shareholder in the Houston office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Senior Statespeople list.
- Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Florida: South) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statespeople list since 2016.
- Robert J. Ivanhoe (Real Estate: Mainly Dirt, New York) is vice chairman of Greenberg Traurig, senior chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, and co-chair of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Practice. He has been recognized on the Senior Statespeople list since 2024.
- Michael L. Malone (Healthcare, Texas) is a shareholder in the firm's Dallas office. This is the first year he is recognized on the Senior Statespeople list.
- Nelson F. Migdal (Leisure & Hospitality, USA – Nationwide) is co-chair of the firm's Hospitality Practice and a shareholder in the Washington, D.C., office. He has been recognized on the Senior Statespeople list since 2025.
Eminent Practitioners
- Bradford D. Kaufman (Litigation: Securities, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's West Palm Beach office. This is the first year he is recognized on the Eminent Practitioners list.
Up and Coming
- Dillon R. Colucci (Immigration, California) is a shareholder in the Los Angeles office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025
- Marcella C. Ducca (Litigation: Product Liability, Georgia) is co-chair of the Atlanta Products Liability Litigation Group. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
- Catherine E. Galea (Healthcare, Pennsylvania) is a shareholder in the Philadelphia office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
- Kelly Robreno Koster (Labor & Employment, Texas) is a shareholder in the Houston and New York offices. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
- Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee (Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets, Texas) is an of counsel in the Dallas office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
- Chia-Feng Lu (Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory, District of Columbia) is a shareholder in the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2024.
- Katy O'Brien (Real Estate, Colorado) is a shareholder in the Denver office. She has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
- Alayne M. Opie (Litigation: General Commercial, Nevada) is a shareholder in the Las Vegas office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
- Joseph R. Rudas (Real Estate, Illinois) is a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice in the firm's Chicago office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2025.
- Daniella Genet Silberstein (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, Florida: South) is a shareholder in the Miami office. This is the first year she is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
- Will Wagner (Environment, California) is a shareholder in the Sacramento office. He has been recognized on the Up and Coming list since 2024.
- John Wharton (Litigation: General Commercial, Colorado) is an of counsel in the Denver office. This is his first year he is recognized on the Up and Coming list.
For USA – Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 34 practice areas:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: The Elite
- Construction
- Corporate Crime & Investigations: Highly Regarded
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Energy Transition
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Environment
- Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
- Franchising
- Gaming & Licensing
- Government Contracts: Highly Regarded
- Healthcare: Highly Regarded
- Immigration
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Leisure & Hospitality
- Life Sciences
- Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
- Native American Law
- Privacy & Data Security: Litigation
- Privacy & Data Security: The Elite
- Private Equity: Fund Formation
- Product Liability & Mass Torts: The Elite
- Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- REITs
- Retail
- Space
- Sports Law
- Startups & Emerging Companies
- Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized at the state level in the 119 firm rankings across 45 practice areas listed below:
- Banking & Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring: Highly Regarded
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Energy & Natural Resources
- Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Environment
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Insurance: Regulatory
- Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
- Intellectual Property
- Intellectual Property: Patent
- Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution
- Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
- Labor & Employment
- Labor & Employment: Highly Regarded
- Labor & Employment: The Elite
- Life Sciences
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
- Litigation: General Commercial: The Elite
- Litigation: Product Liability
- Litigation: Securities
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations: Highly Regarded
- Media & Entertainment: Music
- Private Equity: Buyouts
- Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
- Public Finance
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Corporate & Finance
- Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Tax
- Tax: State & Local
- Water Law
Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2026 Chambers USA Guide:
|
Attorney
|
Market
|
USA Guide Practice Area
|
New Jersey
|
Intellectual Property
|
New York
|
Real Estate: Finance
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Leisure & Hospitality
|
Colorado
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Florida
|
Banking & Finance: Transactional
|
New York
|
Healthcare
|
Colorado
|
Real Estate
|
Minnesota
|
Intellectual Property
|
California
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
District of Columbia
|
Labor & Employment
|
Florida
|
Environment
|
Texas
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
Colorado
|
Labor & Employment
|
Texas
|
Environment
|
New Jersey
|
Intellectual Property
|
Illinois
|
Environment: Mainly Transactional
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Media
|
California
|
Labor & Employment
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Transactional
|
Arizona
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Texas
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Dennis J. Block
|
New York
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Florida
|
Public Finance
|
Georgia
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Texas
|
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity)
|
California
|
Intellectual Property: Patent Prosecution
|
Texas
|
Insurance: Regulatory
|
Nevada
|
Corporate/Commercial
Gaming & Licensing
|
New York
|
Intellectual Property: Patent
|
Texas
|
Banking & Finance
|
Texas
USA – Nationwide
|
Real Estate
Sports Law
|
Colorado
|
Intellectual Property
|
California
|
Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation
|
Florida
|
Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
|
New Jersey
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Georgia
|
Immigration
|
Texas
|
Banking & Finance
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
Nevada
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Colorado
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Florida
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Florida
|
Healthcare
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Litigation
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Government Contracts
Government Contracts: Bid Protests
|
Illinois
USA – Nationwide
|
Litigation: Product Liability
Product Liability & Mass Torts
|
Anthony W. Clark
|
Delaware
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Florida
|
Litigation: Securities
|
Pennsylvania
|
Real Estate: Finance
|
Lori G. Cohen
|
Georgia
USA – Nationwide
|
Litigation: Product Liability
Litigation: Trial Lawyers
Product Liability & Mass Torts
Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
|
Minnesota
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Dillon R. Colucci
|
California
|
Immigration
|
Texas
|
Healthcare
|
Colorado
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Governmental Investigations
|
Jay L. Cooper
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent
Media & Entertainment: Media
|
Nevada
|
Intellectual Property
|
Texas
|
Labor & Employment
|
Georgia
|
Construction
|
Sheryl Tatar Dacso
|
Texas
|
Healthcare
|
Florida: South
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
California: Southern
|
Real Estate
|
Florida
New Jersey
|
Intellectual Property
Intellectual Property
|
Florida
|
Public Finance
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Political Law
|
Massachusetts
|
Energy & Natural Resources
|
Texas
|
Litigation: Securities
|
USA – Nationwide
|
REITs: Tax
|
Florida
|
Energy & Natural Resources
|
Arizona
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Georgia
|
Construction
|
Marcella C. Ducca
|
Georgia
|
Litigation: Product Liability
|
Texas
|
Healthcare
|
Massachusetts
|
Intellectual Property
Life Sciences
|
Texas
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
New York
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Native American Law
|
Georgia
|
Bankruptcy/ Restructuring
|
Florida
|
Tax
|
New Jersey
|
Construction
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
|
Florida: North & Central
|
Real Estate
|
New Jersey
|
Labor & Employment
|
Georgia
|
Intellectual Property
|
Nevada
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
California: Northern
|
Tax
|
New York
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Arizona
|
Labor & Employment
|
California: Southern
|
Real Estate
|
California: Southern
|
Real Estate
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
Washington
|
Energy & Natural Resources
|
New Jersey
|
Real Estate
|
Massachusetts
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Catherine E. Galea
|
Pennsylvania
|
Healthcare
|
Illinois
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
Florida
|
Litigation: Product Liability
|
USA – Nationwide
|
State Attorneys Generals
|
Florida
|
Labor & Employment
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Minnesota
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Massachusetts
|
Intellectual Property: Licensing
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
New York
|
Labor & Employment
|
Nevada
|
Real Estate
|
Matthew B. Gorson
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
Florida
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Franchising
|
Texas
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Privacy & Data Security: Litigation
|
Texas
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
|
California
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets: Transactional
|
Nevada
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Pennsylvania
|
Immigration
|
Texas
|
Public Finance
|
California
USA – Nationwide
|
Litigation: General Commercial
Product Liability & Mass Torts
|
Massachusetts
|
Real Estate
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
|
USA – Nationwide
|
REITs
|
Texas
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
District of Columbia
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
California
|
Labor & Employment
|
Utah
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Colorado
|
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
|
Massachusetts
|
Intellectual Property
Life Sciences
|
Florida: South
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
New York
|
Healthcare
|
California: Southern
|
Real Estate
|
Robert J. Ivanhoe
|
New York
|
Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
|
Massachusetts
|
Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
|
Colorado
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
New Jersey
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
New Jersey
|
Construction
|
Nevada
|
Corporate/Commercial
|
Texas
|
Labor & Employment
|
Texas
|
Public Finance
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Government Relations: Federal
|
New York
|
Immigration
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Tax: Controversy
|
New Jersey
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Florida
|
Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
|
Texas
|
Antitrust
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
Bradford D. Kaufman
|
Florida
|
Litigation: Securities
|
Colorado
|
Real Estate
|
California
|
Private Equity: Buyouts
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Product Liability & Mass Torts
|
New Jersey
|
Labor & Employment
|
California
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
Florida
|
Tax: State & Local
|
Texas
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
New York
New York: Upstate
|
Environment
|
Kelly Robreno Koster
|
Texas
|
Labor & Employment
|
Florida
|
Litigation: General Commercial
Real Estate Litigation
|
Minnesota
|
Intellectual Property
|
Georgia
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Massachusetts
USA – Nationwide
|
Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment
Startups & Emerging Companies
|
Florida
|
Tax
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
|
Massachusetts
|
Real Estate
|
Texas
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Transportation: Aviation: Transactional
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee
|
Texas
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
Massachusetts
|
Environment
|
Georgia
|
Litigation: Product Liability
|
California
|
Labor & Employment
|
Pennsylvania
|
Public Finance
|
Chia-Feng Lu
|
District of Columbia
|
Healthcare: Pharmaceutical/Medical Products Regulatory
|
Massachusetts
|
Energy & Natural Resources
|
Florida: South
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
Georgia
|
Immigration
|
Nevada
|
Real Estate
|
California: Northern
|
Real Estate
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: Securities
|
Michael L. Malone
|
Texas
|
Healthcare
|
Florida
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Pennsylvania
|
Environment
|
Florida: South
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
California
|
Tax: State & Local
|
Illinois
|
Banking & Finance
|
New Jersey
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Florida
|
Tax
|
Texas
|
Intellectual Property
|
Massachusetts
|
Labor & Employment
|
Richard C. McCrea Jr.
|
Florida
|
Labor & Employment
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Gaming & Licensing
|
Massachusetts
|
Public Finance
|
Pennsylvania
|
Environment
|
New York
|
Media & Entertainment: Corporate
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Virginia: Northern
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Minnesota
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Nelson F. Migdal
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Leisure & Hospitality
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: Product Liability
|
Florida: South
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
Massachusetts
|
Real Estate
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Space
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
|
Florida
|
Labor & Employment
|
Pennsylvania
|
Public Finance
|
New Jersey
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Massachusetts
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Florida
|
Construction
|
Colorado
|
Corporate/M&A
|
District of Columbia
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
|
Colorado
|
Environment
|
Arizona
|
Insurance
|
Florida: South
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Texas
|
Real Estate
|
Colorado
|
Real Estate
|
Katy O'Brien
|
Colorado
|
Real Estate
|
California
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Nevada
USA – Nationwide
|
Gaming & Licensing
|
Florida
|
Banking & Finance: Regulatory
|
Alayne M. Opie
|
Nevada
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Franchising
|
Georgia
|
Banking & Finance
|
Florida
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: Product Liability
|
Colorado
|
Corporate/M&A
|
Texas
|
Public Finance
|
Florida
|
Healthcare
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Franchising
|
Massachusetts
|
Intellectual Property
|
New York
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Media
|
Illinois
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Food & Beverages: Regulatory & Litigation
|
USA – Nationwide
|
International Arbitration: Customs
|
Arizona
|
Labor & Employment
|
Nevada
|
Intellectual Property
|
USA – Nationwide
|
International Trade: Customs
|
New York
|
Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
|
California: San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Surrounds
|
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
|
District of Columbia
USA – Nationwide
|
Immigration
|
Massachusetts
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
USA – Nationwide
|
REITs: Tax
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Government Relations: Federal
|
Pennsylvania
|
Real Estate: Finance
|
Georgia
|
Intellectual Property
|
California
|
Media & Entertainment: Litigation
|
Georgia
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Texas
|
Real Estate
|
Pennsylvania
|
Healthcare
|
Joseph R. Rudas
|
Illinois
|
Real Estate
|
New York
|
Environment
|
Pennsylvania
|
Immigration
|
New York
USA - Nationwide
|
Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
|
Arizona
|
Public Finance
|
New Jersey
|
Real Estate
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
Pennsylvania
|
Public Finance
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Government Contracts
|
Florida
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Florida
|
Tax
|
Delaware
|
Intellectual Property
|
Georgia
USA – Nationwide
|
Technology & Outsourcing
Sports Law: Esports
|
New York
|
Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
|
USA – Nationwide
|
REITs
|
Daniella Genet Silberstein
|
Florida: South
|
Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
|
Florida: South
|
Real Estate
|
Texas
|
Public Finance
|
New Jersey
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Space
|
Florida
|
Insurance: Transactional & Regulatory
|
California
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Florida
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
New York
|
Labor & Employment
|
Florida: North & Central
USA – Nationwide
|
Real Estate
Leisure & Hospitality
|
Florida
|
Intellectual Property
|
Nevada
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Florida
|
Construction
|
Nevada
|
Intellectual Property
|
Georgia
USA – Nationwide
|
Litigation: Product Liability
Product Liability & Mass Torts
Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
|
Colorado
|
Water Law
|
Florida
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Illinois
|
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
|
Nevada
|
Intellectual Property
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Privacy & Data Security: Cybersecurity
|
Arizona
|
Real Estate: Finance
|
Nevada
|
Real Estate
|
Utah
|
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Colorado
|
Environment
|
Will Wagner
|
California
|
Environment
|
Texas
|
Litigation: Appellate
|
Massachusetts
|
Bankruptcy/Restructuring
|
Florida
|
Public Finance
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Native American Law
|
Florida
|
Environment
Litigation: General Commercial
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
|
Colorado
|
Labor & Employment
|
Texas
|
Tax
|
John Wharton
|
Colorado
|
Litigation: General Commercial
|
Florida
|
Public Finance
|
Georgia
|
Labor & Employment
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Gaming & Licensing
|
Texas
|
Technology: Corporate & Commercial
|
Texas
|
Labor & Employment
|
Arizona
|
Corporate/M&A
|
USA – Nationwide
|
Privacy & Data Security: Privacy
|
Illinois
|
Labor & Employment
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
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