Greenberg Traurig Represents ARKO Petroleum Corp. in $200M Initial Public Offering

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented wholesale fuel distributor ARKO Petroleum Corp. (Nasdaq: APC), a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), in connection with its $200 million initial public offering (IPO). The offering closed Feb. 13 and provided the company with net proceeds of approximately $183.2 million.

The IPO consisted of 11,111,111 shares of Class A common stock, which priced at $18 per share. The shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "APC," and trading began Feb. 12, according to the company press release.

Greenberg Traurig's representation of ARKO Petroleum Corp. and longtime client ARKO Corp. was led by Drew M. Altman, co‑chair of the Miami Corporate Practice, with Win Rutherfurd, Boston and Miami Corporate shareholder, and Theodore I. Blum, chair of the Atlanta office and chair of the Atlanta Corporate Practice.

Additional team members include Miami Tax Shareholder L. Frank Cordero, Delaware Corporate Shareholder Nathan P. Emeritz, Northern Virginia Tax Shareholder Robert D. Simon, San Francisco Corporate Of Counsel Tingying (Diana) Liu, Miami Corporate Associates Jennifer Hicks Sagarduy, Ashelin Myus, and Cesar Fischer, Washington, D.C., Corporate Associate Macy K. Nix, Boston Corporate Associate Douglas M. Horan, Delaware Corporate Associate Grace E. Venit, Miami Tax Associate Maria Walker, and Corporate Law Clerk Angel A. Marcial.

ARKO Petroleum is one of the largest wholesale fuel distributors in North America, supplying fuel across more than 30 U.S. states. At closing, ARKO Corp. owned approximately 75.9% of APC's economic interest and 94% of the combined voting power of its outstanding common stock.

About Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice comprises more than 700 lawyers in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America who regularly advise public and privately held companies, entrepreneurs and investment funds on global mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, private equity and venture capital, underwritten and syndicated offerings, commercial finance and syndicated lending, cross-border transactions, and general corporate matters. The group's industry experience includes transactions in a wide range of fields, from the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences fields, to representations involving clients in the aviation, banking, consumer products, energy, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and telecommunications sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

