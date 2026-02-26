Greenberg Traurig Represents Cook Inlet Region, Inc. in Its Acquisitions of ISYS, Incorporated and HABCO Industries, LLC

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), an Alaskan Native regional corporation based in Anchorage, AK, in two separate acquisition transactions. OSC Global, a CIRI subsidiary, acquired ISYS, Incorporated, a provider of information technology software and systems engineering, integration and testing, and data management solutions to government and private-sector businesses. CIRI Manufacturing acquired HABCO Industries, LLC, an aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Glastonbury, CT, specializing in the design and production of support and test equipment for commercial and defense aviation.

The Northern Virginia-based deal team was led by Shareholder Scott Meza, Of Counsel Valery K. Slosman, and Associate Conor Griffin Goetz.

Cook Inlet Region, Inc. is one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). CIRI's regional boundaries roughly follow the traditional Dena'ina territory of Southcentral Alaska. CIRI was incorporated June 8, 1972, and is owned today by a diverse group of nearly 10,000 shareholders who live in Alaska and throughout the world.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP