Greenberg Traurig's Lily McNulty Named to Az Business Magazine 'Most Influential Women' List

PHOENIX, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily M. McNulty, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Phoenix office, was selected as one of Az Business magazine's 2026 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business.

The editorial board of Az Business magazine, in conjunction with a panel of judges comprising former Most Influential Women winners, chose this year's honorees, according to the publication's press release. Being named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2026 is a testament to her exceptional leadership, vision, and impact. The selected women will be celebrated Aug. 20 in Phoenix.

"Lily's recognition as one of the 2026 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business is well deserved. She is an exceptional leader whose dedication to her clients, commitment to excellence, and collaborative spirit have earned the respect of colleagues across our firm and throughout the Arizona business community," said Nicole M. Goodwin, co-managing shareholder of the firm's Phoenix office and a previous Az Business Most Influential Women honoree. "Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lily invests in the success of those around her and helps make our office stronger every day. We are proud to celebrate this well-earned honor and congratulate Lily on this outstanding achievement."

McNulty focuses on complex workplace issues as a member of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice. She serves as outside counsel to companies across a range of industries, partnering with business leaders and human resources professionals to navigate high-stakes employment matters, workplace disputes, and strategic workforce decisions. Her practice includes conducting sensitive workplace investigations, delivering management training, supporting corporate transactions, negotiating employment agreements, and representing employers in agency proceedings.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP