Greenberg Traurig Represents Israel-based Entera Bio in $10M Private Placement Led by BVF Partners

MIAMI, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. advised Israel-based Entera Bio Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oral peptide and protein replacement therapies, in a $10 million private placement led by funds affiliated with private investment firm BVF Partners L.P.

Under the terms of the transaction, which closed April 2, Entera issued and sold an aggregate of 7,827,789 units at a purchase price of $1.2775 per unit, according to the company's press release. Each unit consists of one ordinary share of Entera, or a pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof, and a five-year warrant to purchase one and a half ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.24 per share, representing an 11.7% premium to the company's recent closing market price.

Gross proceeds from the private placement were approximately $10 million, before deducting offering expenses. If all warrants issued in the financing are exercised for cash, Entera could receive additional proceeds of approximately $14.5 million, resulting in total potential proceeds of approximately $24.5 million.

The Greenberg Traurig team advising Entera was led by Drew M. Altman, co-chair of the Miami Corporate Practice, with Corporate Shareholder Sami B. Ghneim and Law Clerk Elizabeth Ferrie supporting.

Entera disclosed that it intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to support activities related to the initiation of its Phase 3 registrational study of EB613 in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP